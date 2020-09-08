SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Broncos Announce 5,700 Fans Will Attend Week 3 Home Game vs. Tampa Bay

Chad Jensen

Two days ago, buzz leaked that the Denver Broncos had been given the rubber-stamp from the state of Colorado to allow a limited number of fans to attend the team's Week 3 homestand vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, in a joint press conference with Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Broncos' V.P. of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen made it official. 

The Broncos will allow 5,700 fans to attend the Bucs game on September 27. Working in lockstep with state and public health experts, the Broncos will together re-evaluate increasing fan attendance for future home games.

If you're a Broncos season ticket member, you'll automatically be entered into a weighted lottery based on priority number for single-game tickets and parking passes with an on-sale date within the next week. 

How it'll Shake Out

Seats will be sold in 'pods' of 1-to-6 tickets, and sections will be separated into smaller groups with designated entry, concession, and restroom areas to limit fan exposure in alignment with the state’s outdoor event guidance. Suite seating options—with limited capacity—will also be available first to current Broncos premium members.

With the safety of fans, staff, players, and coaches at the foreground of the Broncos' priorities, fans' gameday experience at Empower Field at Mile High will noticeably change. These changes will include mandatory face coverings, social distancing requirements, and there will be no tailgating or congregating inside the concourses/stadium bowl.

The Broncos have endeavored to provide many other safety enhancements at the stadium, including entirely mobile/cashless technology, touchless restrooms, improved air purification systems, increased sanitization protocols, and extensive staff training.

For a full break down of the ticketing process, sections, and concessions, check out this full press release from the Broncos. Meanwhile, rejoice, Broncos Country. 

If Week 3 goes off without a hitch, the hope is that fan capacity could be steadily increased as the 2020 season marches on. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

