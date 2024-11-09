Broncos Announce Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Chiefs Game
Luke Wattenberg is back. The Denver Broncos announced on Saturday that the third-year center has been activated from injured reserve and is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
Wattenberg's activation likely means he'll suit up on Sunday. But will he get the starting center job back from Alex Forsyth? Time will tell.
Wattenberg started the first five games this season at center, but Forsyth now has four starts, and also has a history with rookie quarterback Bo Nix, dating back to their time together at Oregon in 2022. My guess is that the Broncos will keep Forsyth installed with the first-team offense for now, and reexamine the center issue next week. It's a big game for Forsyth.
The Broncos also announced two more roster moves, elevating fullback Michael Burton and linebacker Zach Cunningham from the practice squad to the gameday roster. Burton continues to serve a key role on offense, despite some of the roster ups and downs he's dealt with this year.
Cunningham will make his Broncos debut at Arrowhead Stadium. A former Houston Texans second-round pick, he signed to the Broncos practice squad following Alex Singleton's season-ending ACL injury in Week 3.
Cunningham has totaled 687 tackles (436 solo), 6.5 sacks, one interception (which he returned for a touchdown), 23 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries. He's an excellent veteran addition to the Broncos defense, in tandem with Kwon Alexander.
The Broncos didn't like how the Baltimore Ravens were able to run the ball last week, so Cody Barton and Justin Strnad, consider this your notice. It's time to step up and step aside for Alexander and Cunningham.
