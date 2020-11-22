Broncos Announce Four Roster Moves Ahead of Week 11 Bout vs. Dolphins

On Saturday, the Denver Broncos announced a quartet of roster moves. The team started by activating offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson from injured reserve to the active roster.

The Broncos followed that up by 'elevating' three practice squad players to the gameday roster for Week 11's home tilt vs. the Miami Dolphins including tight end Troy Fumagalli, defensive back Alijah Holder, and linebacker Josh Watson.

Watson was designated as a COVID-19 replacement with Shelby Harris unable to clear protocol in time for the matchup. According to the NFL's 2020 COVID-19 rules, teams can elevate players from their practice squad to replace a player who is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list on top of the two standard practice squad elevations.

Wilkinson is a fourth-year player who started off the 2020 campaign as the Broncos' starting right tackle. After three games in which he struggled immensely, he suffered an injury to his leg and was placed on IR.

Demar Dotson is expected to start on Sunday but Wilkinson will be waiting in the wings ostensibly with both Jake Rodgers and Calvin Anderson banged up.

Fumagalli was Denver's fifth-round draft pick in 2018. After red-shirting his rookie year as he recovered from a sports hernia surgery, he made his first appearance as a Bronco in 2019 as the third tight end on the totem pole.

Fumagalli didn't survive the final roster cut-downs at the end of training camp this past summer but the Broncos brought him back to the practice squad after placing Jake Butt, Andrew Beck, and Albert Okwuegbunam on IR.

Holder is a cornerback-turned-safety who is unlikely to see any snaps on defense (barring injury) but gives the Broncos a willing and able body for their special-teams coverage units.

