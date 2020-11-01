Broncos Announce Multiple Roster Moves Ahead of Week 8 Bout With Chargers

On Saturday, the Denver Broncos announced a flurry of roster moves ahead of their Week 8 divisional bout with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos activated linebacker Austin Calitro off of injured reserve and promoted running back Jeremy Cox off the practice squad, and 'elevated' center Patrick Morris from the practice squad to the active/gameday roster.

The Broncos also right guard Graham Glasgow on the Reserve/COVID list, 'elevating' wideout Fred Brown to the active roster. Based on the rules amended by the NFL at the start of the 2020 season, teams are allowed to elevate a player from the practice squad to replace a player who has to be placed on the Reserve/COVID list.

That doesn't count the two gameday 'elevations' teams are allowed to make from the practice squad to the active roster, swelling the ranks to as many as 55 players. Those two players who are designated 'elevated' from the practice squad have to be waived the following day, but teams are allowed to re-sign them to the practice squad twice without exposing them to the waiver wire.

After a third gameday 'elevation', that player has to be exposed to waivers if cut. There's a lot of nuance there and many roster-rule changes for fans to keep up with but kudos to the NFL for its flexibility during a season still very much impacted by the pandemic.

The Broncos certainly have been. Two coaches have had to go through the COVID-19 protocols in recent weeks, and Glasgow — the team's starting right guard who garnered a four-year, $44 million free-agent deal from the Broncos this past spring — tested positive for the virus on Friday.

The Broncos will start Austin Schlottmann in Glasgow's place at right guard on Sunday. It won't be the first time the team has had to turn to Schlottmann to stop a gap this season, as he stepped in for an injured Dalton Risner at left guard in Week 6 at New England.

Denver has no choice but to continue to roll with the punches. This week, the order of the day is to find a way to prevail against the Chargers and improve to 3-4 and 1-1 in the AFC West.

It'll be great for the Broncos to get Calitro back, whom the Broncos acquired via trade from Cincinnati back on September 4 in exchange for defensive lineman Christian Covington. Calitro appeared in the Broncos' first three games, contributing on special teams, before getting nicked up and landing on injured reserve.

Although he's yet to play a snap on defense, the veteran linebacker brings special-teams acumen, which is much needed in light of the Broncos allowing a 102-yard kick returned for a touchdown last week vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Calitro is a linebacker the Broncos have liked for some time and the stars finally aligned to get him in Denver.

Hopefully, he can step in and help stabilize Denver's coverage units in the third phase, and answer the bell if called upon on defense.

