Broncos Announce Two Signings, Place Von Miller on Injured Reserve

Chad Jensen

On Wednesday, the Denver Broncos announced three roster moves. Cornerback De'Vante Bausby has been signed to the active roster in the wake of the A.J. Bouye injury, while Von Miller was placed on injured reserve. 

The Broncos also announced the signing of fourth-year rush linebacker Isaiah Irving to the practice squad. Although KOARadio's Benjamin Allbright initially broke the news that Irving was in Denver to sign with the Broncos last week, he reported on Tuesday that Irving would instead be signed to the 53-man roster. 

It sounds like the Broncos ultimately decided to sign Irving to the practice squad at the 11th hour, which could have something to do with the rash of injuries to Bouye and running back Phillip Lindsay, or it could be a harbinger that the team plans to sign a more well-known and established veteran pass rusher to the active roster in the near future. 

The new NFL rules allow teams to place players on injured reserve and be activated back to the 53-man roster after three weeks. The old rule, which lasted one year, allowed teams to bring only two players back from IR per season, both of which had to spend at least eight weeks on IR first. 

Last year, the Broncos used the two-man rule, activating wideout Tim Patrick off IR and QB Drew Lock. This year, the three-week rule was amended due to the league and NFLPA anticipating potential COVID-19 infections to affect teams and the new rule adds much roster flexibility to front offices. 

It was a surprise that Bausby didn't make the Broncos' 53-man roster out of training camp, as he had a great summer. But at least he brings a modicum of experience to a Broncos' cornerback room that is suddenly devoid of it. 

The best-case scenario for Miller is that he could potentially return to the roster sometime in December, after a three-month recovery. But in order for that to happen, everything would have to go right for the 31-year-old eight-time Pro Bowler in his rehabilitation. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Dick Hanky
Dick Hanky

Go Bausby! I don't think Harris even played. How he's better than Bausby, I have no idea. Please keep Callahan and Bassey in the slot, and leave the outside to Bausby and Ojemudia.

