Broncos Asking State of Colorado to Allow Limited Fan Attendance in 2020

Chad Jensen

If my social interactions with fans are any indication, a large swatch of Broncos Country wants to attend Denver Broncos games at Empower Field at Mile High. This year. 

Not all fans agree. Not all fans wish to attend Broncos games this year and understandably so. 

But even with the coronavirus pandemic continuing its grip, it's a free country after all. If the Broncos have it their way, fans will at least have the prerogative to decide for themselves whether to show out at the stadium in-person, even if it's at a fraction of the traditional capacity. 

However, the state of Colorado will have to sign off on it. 

Thanks to a report from KUSA's Mike Klis, we now know that the Broncos will be submitting an official 'variance request' to the state seeking approval for a limited number fans to attend games this fall. 

The team has already gone to great lengths to make the stadium as safe as it could possibly be for fans.  

The request details all of the safety precautions the team has taken to prepare for the possibility of fans. All bathrooms are now touchless. Concession stands won’t accept cash.

The Broncos will do what they can to mitigate the risks of transmitting and contracting COVID-19 at the stadium. Going with touchless technologies and likely having hand-sanitizer stations at every turn, while utilizing common-sense protocols like not accepting cash, the mandatory wearing of masks, and some modicum of social distancing, could go a long way toward mitigating the risks of infection. 

But it won't completely eliminate the risk. 

However, if the team gets its way, fans will at least have the autonomy to decide for themselves what level of risk they're willing to accept in order to attend a Broncos game and support the boys in Orange and Blue. If the state signs off. 

If the Broncos' Infectious Disease Emergency Response plan, which was spearheaded by V.P. of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen and implemented at their Dove Valley headquarters, is any indication, the team will go to every length imaginable to make fans as safe as possible. This team's IDER plan is the epitome of comprehensive and painstaking in its attention to detail. 

The NFL has lauded the Broncos for their exhaustive IDER plan. While it's unlikely to be an apples-to-apples facsimile of what innovations have been and can be implemented at the stadium with regard to public engagement, it is impressive nonetheless. 

But it will be up to the state and Governor Jared Polis to decide. If the state grants the Broncos their request, the capacity at the stadium will be significantly limited. 

Just don't expect Drew Lock to circle the stadium high-fiving fans pre- and post-game, or a touchdown-scoring player to leap into the stands like Noah Fant did last year. With the first six to eight rows being blocked off to fans, leaping into the bleachers will be off the table regardless. 

Drew Lock Provides Encouraging Update on Broncos TE Jake Butt

For those who've already written him off, Jake Butt is building momentum early that could see his detractors eat a lot of crow.

Chad Jensen

Big head lotty

Vic Fangio Puts Albert Okwuegbunam on Notice, Challenging the Rookie TE on His Blocking Publicly

Vic Fangio had a not-so-subtle message for rookie tight end Albert Okwuegbunam on Wednesday. Hopefully it didn't fall on deaf ears.

Luke Patterson

LukePatterson

Garett Bolles Breaks Silence on Broncos not Exercising his Fifth-Year Option, Fans Booing

Garett Bolles made his first public appearance of 2020 following Thursday's practice at UC Health Training Center and he addressed some pretty heavy topics heading into what is now a contract year.

BobMorris

SpokaneBronco

Todd Davis Suffers Calf Injury, Helped Off the Field, per Report

The Broncos' top linebacker left practice early due to what appears to be a calf injury.

Chad Jensen

jareal333

Vic Fangio Addresses How the Center Competition is Shaping Up at Broncos Camp

Fans expected to see rookie third-rounder Lloyd Cushenberry III quickly installed at center with the starters but that's not how the first three days of camp have shaken out. Vic Fangio explained what's going on in the center competition.

Luke Patterson

Waytoolongusername

A Theory on How Broncos Could View Dalton Risner as Long-Term Left Tackle Post-2021

What's the Broncos' future plan for Dalton Risner? Based on a few facts, one theory includes Risner moving to left tackle in 2021.

Erick Trickel

Broncos See Trio of Star Players Pulled from Practice Due to Injury Bug on Day 6

The Broncos pulled two of their star players from practice on Thursday, plus a highly-drafted rookie, and afterward, Vic Fangio provided an explanation.

Chad Jensen

Broncos' TE Nick Vannett in Concussion Protocol, Noah Fant Sick

The Broncos prized free-agent missed Day 5 of training camp due to concussion protocol.

Chad Jensen

Jimrichard

In Wake of Injury Bug, Opportunity Knocks for Broncos' Rookie LB Justin Strnad

Justin Strnad has earned some praise from multiple veterans as well as his new head coach. How quickly can this rookie linebacker develop?

KeithCummings

Noah Fant or Albert Okwuegbunam: Which TE has More Potential?

The Broncos have two young, talented tight ends. While draft pedigree separates the two, how close are these tight ends in talent? Which has more potential?

Erick Trickel

MileHighKid