Broncos at Falcons Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 9

Chad Jensen

The chips are down. If the Denver Broncos can get to .500 at the midway point of the season, their odds of being in the conversation for one of the Wildcard spots in the AFC, after starting the season 0-3, go up dramatically. 

The Atlanta Falcons stand in the way. The Broncos sit at 3-4 on the season, the Falcons at 2-6. Two of Denver's wins have come on the road in Eastern Standard Time, which had heretofore been a thorn in the Broncos' side. 

One more road win and the Broncos will surpass last season's away victory total. Denver last won three road games in a season in 2018. 

Can the Broncos get a third East Coast road win on the season? Time will tell. 

Meanwhile, join us as we live-blog and discuss DENvsATL here in our weekly Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom right-hand corner of the Mile High Huddle logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your takes and observations with our staff, subscribers, and fellow members of the MHH community as we react to the game in real-time.

What to Watch For

Bradley Chubb | OLB: Needs 0.5 sacks to increase his sack streak to five games, which would tie for the longest of his career (2018, Games 6-10).

Melvin Gordon | RB: Needs 49 receiving yards to reach 2,000 receiving yards in his career.

Kareem Jackson | S: Needs one pass defensed to become the 13th player (9th active) since he entered the league in 2010 to record 100 passes defensed. 

Jerry Jeudy | WR: Needs 41 yards to become the fourth Broncos rookie WR to reach 400 receiving yards by his eighth game (Eddie Royal - 2008, 625 yds.; Ricky Nattiel- 1987, 412 yds.; Rich Upchuch- 1975, 409 yds.).

Brandon McManus | K: Needs 10 points to pass Matt Prater (2007-13) for the third-most points (682) in franchise history.

Michael Ojemudia | CB: Needs one forced fumble to become the ninth rookie cornerback to force three fumbles in a single season. 

Tim Patrick | WR: Needs 113 receiving yards to reach 1,000 for his career. 

Justin Simmons | S: Needs one interception to become the sixth Bronco to record 14 picks during his first five seasons with the teams (since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger). 

Inactives

First Quarter

Broncos kick-off. Falcons to start with the ball. 

Matt Ryan connects with TE Hayden Hurst for 11-yard gain on first down. 

On 1st-&-10, Broncos stuff Todd Gurley for no gain. 

On 2nd-&-10, Ryan hits Julio Jones for a 5-yard gain. 

On 3rd-&-5, Ryan hits Olamide Zaccheaus on a crosser to move the chains. 

On 2nd-&-6, Gurley breaks one for 13 yards. Falcons now in Broncos' territory.

Josey Jewell tackles Gurley on the outlet pass for a 4-yard loss. 

Ryan hits Hurst for a screen to pick up seven yards and make third down slightly more manageable. 

On 3rd-&-7, Ryan's pass is tipped at the line by the blitzing Justin Simmons. Incomplete. 

Falcons will attempt a 52-yarder and it's good. Younghoe Koo connects. Falcons get on the board. 

Falcons 3, Broncos 0

On 1st-&-10, Phillip Lindsay picks up three yards. 

On 2nd-&-7, Drew Lock hits TE Noah Fant, who shakes a tackle and romps 32 yards into Falcons' territory. Fant dinged up on the play. 

On 1st-&-10, Jarrett Grady blows up the Broncos' O-line and tackles Lindsay for a 5-yard loss. 

On 2nd-&-15, Lock is flushed from the pocket, throws incomplete. 

On 3rd-&-15, Lock hits DaeSean Hamilton with a short crosser, picking up nine yards but is tackled on the Falcons' 41-yard line. 

Sam Martin makes his 500th career punt, dropping it 26 yards downfield to be fair-caught at the Falcons' 15-yard line. 

Fant's ankle has been re-taped. He tested it on the sideline with a sprint or two and then rejoined his teammates. Looks like he'll return. 

Gurley picks up three yards on first down. 

Gurley bounces it outside but Michael Ojemudia misses the chance to tackle him for no gain. Picks up three yards as Kareem Jackson knocks Gurley out of bounds. 

On 3rd-&-3, Ryan hits Russell Gage to move the chains. 

On 1st-&-10, Ryan targets Davontae Harris, hitting Jones for 6-yard gain. 

On 3rd-&-1, Falcons handoff to Keith Smith, who picks up just one yard, moving the chains. 

On 3rd-&-11, Ryan goes deep for Zaccheaus, connects for the 51-yard touchdown. Davontae Harris burned on the play and flagged for pass interference. Extra point is good. 

Falcons 10, Broncos 0

Tyrie Cleveland returns the kick 26 yards. Two flags fall. One on Denver for illegal substitution (on a kick-off?) and the other on Atlanta for facemask. 

Broncos miss the chance to get 15 free yards added to the end of Cleveland's run. Tom McMahon's special teams snafus strike again. 

Lock hits Jerry Jeudy on first down to pick up 18 yards. 

Melvin Gordon gets three yards on 1st-&-10. 

On 2nd-&-7, Lock hits KJ Hamler on the slant for a 14-yard gain, moving the chains and pushing to the Falcons' 42-yard line.

End of Quarter

Falcons 10, Broncos 0

Second Quarter

Broncos get 1st-&-10 from the Atlanta 42-yard line. 

Comments (78)
No. 1-50
KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Evening from Scotland Broncos Country.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Bring on a shootout i predict.

Studlee14
Studlee14

Man, no Bryce Callahan either? I missed that piece of news

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Shame for Bryce he has been playing lights out.

Puma
Puma

Lets go

Puma
Puma

Lets go broncos

nevets4433
nevets4433

No Callahan. Kinda wish we hadn't let Bausby go.

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Nevets I agree

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Love the all Blue uniforms

Puma
Puma

Vic has a better hat and mask look today

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Falcons get da rock first.

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Alex Mack is impressive to be playing at the level he is at

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

We're gonna see a lot of Essang Bassey today.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

KJax is so fun to watch in his run fits man

Puma
Puma

Kareem

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

#22 smackzone.

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

AJ Johnson again obviously blitzing

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Josey Jewell got blown back on that run.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

Nice hit, Josey.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Need to get off the field on 3 rds today.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Chickillo man. That's awful.

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Very nice hit

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

FG. Good.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Jailbreak blitz on 3rd down. Love it

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Blitz becoming a thing for Fangio!!

Puma
Puma

What up Chad how are you man and tell me how is this going to go today scared of our secondary

nevets4433
nevets4433

Looking like the safeties are going to be pretty active a along the line of scrimmage. A little aggression from Fangio early

Studlee14
Studlee14

Fangio scheming to cover up the weaknesses in the defense due to injuries. Get pressure early and Ryan won't have time to get the ball to Julio

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Rough return. Very little creativity from McMahon on his return designs.

Puma
Puma

Agree just lost 5 yards bu coming out

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Fant coming up hobbled after that huge catch and run. Great timing on the throw by Lock though.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Fant hurt on the play. GRRRR

nevets4433
nevets4433

Ugh! Looks like we get one great play out of Fant and done!

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

STEP UP DREW!

Denverkewl
Denverkewl

I thought Lindsay was gonna save the day?

Puma
Puma

He wont he defaults to running back

jimtaylor
jimtaylor

Why call a timeout there? Poor clock management by Fangio again

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

This punt is on Drew not stepping up in a clean pocket on 2nd down. Why he rolled to his right is completely beyond me.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Bad decision on 2nd down hurts.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

Apparently, Denver has no answer for the inspired play of Grady Jarrett.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Fant questionable to return. Blow that.

dfenggg
dfenggg

Should've let BMac kick that...

Puma
Puma

Unreal time out if you take itnyou better kick the FG or go for it....if your punting take the delay this coaching staff is always disorganized and at some point Vic needs to own it

CarlDumler
CarlDumler

Impressed with the defense keeping them to a field goal. Going to have to do that as they will be giving up yards. Offensively the OL seems to be a bit asleep to start this one. And should have tried for the field goal.

nevets4433
nevets4433

Wasted timeout. Not the right time in the game to gamble on a low percentage FG and risk giving them a short field. Poor coaching

jimtaylor
jimtaylor

The team is really missing Purcell right now

dfenggg
dfenggg

Please fire Tom McMahon right now

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Poor stuff on ST's.

Studlee14
Studlee14

Ugh Bassey is the new Yiadom

Denverkewl
Denverkewl

Bassey watching him catch.

