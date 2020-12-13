SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos at Panthers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 14

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos woke up Sunday morning in Charlotte, NC, to find that starting left tackle Garett Bolles was unwell. Indeed, Bolles came down with a sickness, was listed as questionable, and has since been ruled out according to reports. 

Not an ideal development considering that starting right guard Graham Glasgow had already been ruled out. The expectation was that Austin Schlottmann would start for Glasgow but no, it'll be Netane Muti — the sixth-round rookie. 

Really making the O-line all the more questionable is that the coaches got the bright idea to sit down the right tackle who hasn't allowed a sack all year — Demar Dotson. Yessir. Since Muti had been "working on the right side" with Elijah Wilkinson all week, it's Wilkinson — not Dotson — who'll start at right tackle. 

Wait, what? And to add to this slapdash decision, it'll be Calvin Anderson starting at left tackle. All I can say is, good luck, Drew. I can't wait to see what happens next. 

This will be the first missed start in Bolles' career since entering the league as the Broncos' first-round pick in 2017. Bolles had started 60-of-60 possible games up to this point. 

Meanwhile, we're going to be breaking this game down live and we want you to join us. We'll live-blog and discuss DENvsCAR here in our weekly Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply scrolling to the bottom of this page and click the orange 'JOIN NOW' button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your takes and observations with our staff, subscribers, and fellow members of the MHH community as we react to the game in real-time.

What to Watch For

OLB Bradley Chubb: Needs 2.5 sacks to reach double-digit sacks for the second time in his career.

RB Melvin Gordon: Needs 75 rushing yards to become the 12th active running back to rush for 5,000 yards in his career and 29 receiving yards to reach 2,000 receiving yards in his career.

RB Phillip Lindsay: Needs 61 scrimmage yards to become the 13th Broncos running back to reach 3,000 scrimmage yards for his career. 

CB Michael Ojemudia: Needs one forced fumble to become the ninth rookie cornerback to force three fumbles in a single season. 

S Justin Simmons: Needs one interception to become the second Bronco to record 16 picks during his first five seasons with the team (since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger). 

Inactives

First Quarter

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos' GM John Elway Weighs in on Jerry Jeudy's Public Grievances

Jerry Jeudy created a firestorm in Denver this past week with his social media antics.

Chad Jensen

by

Bigstick25

Brock Osweiler Gives Broncos Advice on How Much Time to Give Drew Lock

Brock Osweiler knows a thing or two about the NFL's trial-and-error process for quarterbacks.

Luke Patterson

by

Smythe72

Broncos Insider Hints at New QB for Denver in 2021

Denver could have a new starter next season.

Zack Kelberman

by

Leaths

Fangio Answers if Broncos Will Turn to QB Brett Rypien After Chiefs Loss

Vic Fangio was asked if the Broncos were going to give backup QB Brett Rypien a chance to start over Drew Lock in the team's four remaining games.

Chad Jensen

by

1941nash

Vic Fangio Inadvertently Indicts Broncos OC Pat Shurmur with Quote on Passing Game

Fangio doesn't seem pleased about this offensive arrangement.

Zack Kelberman

by

Mikejdc$

Jerry Jeudy Takes Apparent Shot at Drew Lock, Broncos in Since-Deleted Tweets

The rookie WR appears to be fed up with Pat Shurmur's offense.

Zack Kelberman

by

CharlieBeagle

Broncos at Chiefs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 13

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsKC. Can the Broncos finally snap their 10-game losing streak to the Chiefs?

Chad Jensen

by

Lance Sanderson

Shelby Harris or Jurrell Casey? Answering Which DL Broncos Will Try to Keep in 2021

From Shelby Harris vs. Jurrell Casey, to the Broncos' top draft priorities, to the most intriguing QB options in the 2021 draft, this mailbag covers many crucial topics.

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

RT Demar Dotson Says Broncos' Locker Room is 'The Best I've Been in'

Demar Dotson quashed any notion of turmoil in the Broncos' locker room.

Chad Jensen

by

Mr. Pioneer

Injury Report: Broncos Rule Out Three Players

The Broncos ruled three players out for Week 14's bout with the Panthers.

Chad Jensen

by

Mr. Pioneer