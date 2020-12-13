Broncos at Panthers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 14

The Denver Broncos woke up Sunday morning in Charlotte, NC, to find that starting left tackle Garett Bolles was unwell. Indeed, Bolles came down with a sickness, was listed as questionable, and has since been ruled out according to reports.

Not an ideal development considering that starting right guard Graham Glasgow had already been ruled out. The expectation was that Austin Schlottmann would start for Glasgow but no, it'll be Netane Muti — the sixth-round rookie.

Really making the O-line all the more questionable is that the coaches got the bright idea to sit down the right tackle who hasn't allowed a sack all year — Demar Dotson. Yessir. Since Muti had been "working on the right side" with Elijah Wilkinson all week, it's Wilkinson — not Dotson — who'll start at right tackle.

Wait, what? And to add to this slapdash decision, it'll be Calvin Anderson starting at left tackle. All I can say is, good luck, Drew. I can't wait to see what happens next.

This will be the first missed start in Bolles' career since entering the league as the Broncos' first-round pick in 2017. Bolles had started 60-of-60 possible games up to this point.

What to Watch For

OLB Bradley Chubb: Needs 2.5 sacks to reach double-digit sacks for the second time in his career.

RB Melvin Gordon: Needs 75 rushing yards to become the 12th active running back to rush for 5,000 yards in his career and 29 receiving yards to reach 2,000 receiving yards in his career.

RB Phillip Lindsay: Needs 61 scrimmage yards to become the 13th Broncos running back to reach 3,000 scrimmage yards for his career.

CB Michael Ojemudia: Needs one forced fumble to become the ninth rookie cornerback to force three fumbles in a single season.

S Justin Simmons: Needs one interception to become the second Bronco to record 16 picks during his first five seasons with the team (since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger).

Inactives

First Quarter