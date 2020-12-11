SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos at Panthers Week 14 Odds: Denver Opens as Underdogs | What it Means

CarlDumler

Despite it being a loss, the Denver Broncos are coming off one of their most impressive games of the season after taking the Super Bowl Champs down to the wire and making Patrick Mahomes look human. The NFL world has taken notice as the team's Week 14 spread is inching more towards the Broncos. 

The line was at 3.5 in favor of the Carolina Panthers but it has now moved to -3 Panthers and could move more with news of Christian McCaffrey likely missing the game.

There is an element that makes this week a bit more complicated, though. The Panthers have seen a huge viral outbreak, causing them to put eight players on the COVID/Reserve list, including offensive playmakers D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel. 

The players who are not positive should have the time to get enough negative tests and be cleared to play. I would recommend keeping an eye throughout the weekend on whether more positive tests come back in Carolina as key players missing this game could swing it even more.

Here are the updated betting odds heading into this weekend according to SportsBetting.com.

ATS: Panthers -3

Over/Under: 45.5

Moneyline: Broncos +142/Panthers -161

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

ATS: Carolina has lost six of their last seven games. Like the Broncos, the Panthers have struggled to consistently put up points on offense. McCaffrey has missed most of the season and was expected back this week, but a new injury occurred at practice on Wednesday and his status is very much up in the air.

Combine the missing McCaffrey with possibly Moore (the top receiver) and Samuel (third in receiving yards on the season for Carolina) and it could make life a little difficult for the Panthers to find offensive production. The Broncos continue to make things harder on themselves with mistakes that take points off the board so it is tough to project where things will go offensively in this one which could lead to to a closer, low-scoring game.

Over/Under: Again, the Panthers could be without some of their top playmakers. They have had an extra week to prepare coming off their bye (must be nice to get a true bye week) so the Panthers could mix in a few new wrinkles, making it important for the Broncos to not let them get any momentum early in the game. 

This is likely to be a low-scoring output. Explosive plays for either team have been few and far between all year.

Moneyline: The Broncos sit at +142 on the moneyline bet. That means that a $100 bet placed on the Broncos would net the bettor $142 in winnings, if Denver is the victor. This might be the week to pull the trigger on the moneyline bet. 

If Moore, Samuel, and McCaffrey end up missing this game, I'd expect the Broncos to walk out with a win. Denver has historically struggled in the 11 a.m. MDT slot, so bettors should factor that in when thinking of placing a wager. 

On the other side, the Panthers sit at -161, meaning a $100 bet would net someone $62.11. From my recollection that is the highest return on the moneyline I've seen this year for a team favored over the Broncos, so it wouldn't be the worst bet to make if you believe Carolina will walk out of this game with a victory.

Bottom Line

There really is no easier game left on the schedule for the Broncos than this one. These are two pretty evenly matched teams that have shown very similar trends of being up-and-down on offense while putting together some decent defensive efforts that have come up short. 

I expect the defenses to once again be front and center, leaving this game to be decided between which quarterback makes the fewest mistakes. If you're looking for what is the bet most experts are leaning towards in this one, look at the over/under. The number keeps dropping so it might be wise to lock in the under earlier rather than later. 

Follow Carl on Twitter @CarlDumlerMHH and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fangio Answers if Broncos Will Turn to QB Brett Rypien After Chiefs Loss

Vic Fangio was asked if the Broncos were going to give backup QB Brett Rypien a chance to start over Drew Lock in the team's four remaining games.

Chad Jensen

by

MPARENT

Jerry Jeudy Takes Apparent Shot at Drew Lock, Broncos in Since-Deleted Tweets

The rookie WR appears to be fed up with Pat Shurmur's offense.

Zack Kelberman

by

6666

Broncos at Chiefs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 13

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsKC. Can the Broncos finally snap their 10-game losing streak to the Chiefs?

Chad Jensen

by

Lance Sanderson

Vic Fangio Inadvertently Indicts Broncos OC Pat Shurmur with Quote on Passing Game

Fangio doesn't seem pleased about this offensive arrangement.

Zack Kelberman

by

Txsbronco

3 Unflinching Takeaways From Broncos' 22-16 Loss to Chiefs

The Broncos battled hard but came up small in the clutch, dropping their 11th straight to the Chiefs. What keys are there to take away from this game?

Lance Sanderson

by

Little Phil

RT Demar Dotson Says Broncos' Locker Room is 'The Best I've Been in'

Demar Dotson quashed any notion of turmoil in the Broncos' locker room.

Chad Jensen

by

Kebby77

Brock Osweiler Gives Broncos Advice on How Much Time to Give Drew Lock

Brock Osweiler knows a thing or two about the NFL's trial-and-error process for quarterbacks.

Luke Patterson

by

Rideordiedbfan

Fangio Expresses Regret as he Explains Decision to Punt on Key 4th-&-3 Late at Arrowhead

Vic Fangio is once again being second-guessed by a coaching decision in the clutch as the Broncos fell to the Chiefs 22-16 at Arrowhead.

Chad Jensen

by

Little Phil

Breaking Down Broncos' Offseason Priorities at Each Position

The Broncos have some big decisions to make in 2021.

BobMorris

by

Chilly303

Broncos' CB A.J. Bouye Loses Appeal, Will Begin Serving 6-Game PED Suspension Immediately

The Broncos have lost yet another starter in the secondary with A.J. Bouye's suspension.

Luke Patterson

by

jimtaylor