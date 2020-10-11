SI.com
Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Patriots | Week 6 | Predictions & Picks

MHH Staff

James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 2-2: It doesn't matter who the New England Patriots have at quarterback, or when this game will be played, they are a better football team than the Denver Broncos right now, though I expect this game will be close. The Patriots are a competent football team coming off a bad loss, and they rarely lose twice in a row. The game plan changes from week-to-week and Bill Belichick is adept at making life difficult for young quarterbacks. Lots of questions will be asked about Brett Rypien and I'm not sure he or the Broncos have the answers. Having James White back for the Patriots and adapting the game plan will be such a help for their starter. For the Broncos, generating pressure with a M*A*S*H unit of a front seven will be key. Moving the ball well and protecting the football will be a must or it will be a long day for the Broncos.

Pick: Patriots 24, Broncos 13

Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) 4-0: With uncertainty under center this week for the Patriots, the Broncos must focus on shutting down the opponent's strong rushing attack. If there's no Cam Newton this week, load the box and force Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham to beat you. This feels like an old-fashion, knockdown, drag-out defensive brawl with all the uncertainty. 

Pick: Patriots 13, Broncos 9

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 2-2: The big question is, will it be Drew Lock or Brett Rypien starting at QB for the Broncos? Risk vs. reward could well get the Broncos back into the race, but it would be a gamble on Lock's fitness. New England will still come to play even with their own COVID-19 problems; such is the core DNA of a Bill Belichick coached team. Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon team up for major yardage and ball control makes all the difference on Sunday and Jerry Jeudy scores two touchdowns.

Pick: Broncos 28, Patriots 17

Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 3-1: The Broncos could be catching the break they need to get back into the thick of things. The Patriots could be down a couple of key players coming off a short week and the flex to Monday night could get the Broncos back some big names. Either way, the Patriots will be ready to play. No team is more prepared than New England. This is the game the Broncos see the ball bounce their way and force a few turnovers, leading to a nice road victory and the season saved for now. 

Pick: Broncos 24, Patriots 13

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 1-3: If you are not a Patriots fan, there are plenty of reasons to dislike Belichick, but one must admire his ability to not stick doggedly to his a defensive scheme. He does a great job of changing his defense to match the offense and because of this, his teams are rarely overmatched, even if they are less talented. If it is Rypien vs. Stidham this may be the deciding factor. In this scenario, the Broncos have a puncher's chance if they keep it close and don’t make mistakes. It will be a close game. However, if Newton and Stephon Gilmore are able to play, the Broncos will have the less talented team. 

Pick: Patriots 24, Broncos 13

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 3-1: The Broncos performance at MetLife Stadium unfolded shockingly close to how I envisioned it with Bradley Chubb, Jerry Jeudy, and Melvin Gordon doing the heavy lifting to get Rypien over the hump in his first career start. Whether it's Rypien or Lock, the Broncos will need another collective effort of the team's star players doing star-player things on gameday. Belichick will be ready, regardless, but at some point, the Patriots' lack of practice and the COVID roller-coaster has to take a toll. I'm expecting Newton to play, and still am taking the Broncos in this game, regardless of which QB starts in Orange and Blue. Newton has never defeated the Broncos. Look out for Chubb to have another strong game and for Phillip Lindsay to storm back onto the scene with gusto.

Pick: Broncos 23, Patriots 20

Trevor Judge (@TrevorJudge) 3-1: Whether or not the Patriots have Newton is a bit of a moot point for me in this game. Even without him, this is still a solid team with a very good defense. Gilmore being out will definitely hurt New England's defense, but I’m not sure this Broncos' offense, led by Rypien in all likelihood and missing Noah Fant, will be good enough to put more than a few scores on the board. New England will likely have a few short field opportunities after turnovers. 

Pick: Patriots 23, Broncos 13

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 2-2: This is uncharted territory for me, personally, having to project a game in which I don't know the starting quarterback for either squad. Going with the assumption it's Rypien vs. Stidham (and/or Brian Hoyer), I envision a closer affair than many expect. If the Broncos get the Week 4 version of Gordon, combined with Lindsay's return, they could attack at will a soft Pats' front. But Belichick will scheme to stop the run, forcing Rypien to beat them. He'll come close, ultimately falling short. But the Broncos will prove they have plenty of fight left ahead of Lock's Week 6 start. 

Pick: Patriots 17, Broncos 14

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 2-2: The Broncos are riding high after a win — even if it was against the lowly Jets it still counts. Things get a lot harder this week as the Patriots (and maybe Newton) are set to host Denver. Rypien will likely show some signs of weakness given it's his second start against Belicheck of all people, but the Denver defense should keep the game respectable. It's really an impossible game to predict because of Newton's status. If Newton plays, the Patriots should win. If not, it could be a win for the good guys. I'm guessing Newton goes. Even if he doesn't, I see New England winning by a score. Here's my pick assuming Newton plays. 

Pick: Patriots 34, Broncos 20

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 3-1: The Broncos are expected to get Lindsay back but will be without Fant. It remains to be seen if Rypien starts again or Lock returns. Meanwhile, we don't know yet if Newton will start for the Patriots. Regardless, it's a road game and the Pats have been playing well for most of the season. I think it will be a close game, but with the Broncos coming up short. 

Pick: Patriots 20, Broncos 17

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 4-0: Don’t let the lack of the Patriots practicing this week fool you. New England is a well-coached football team that has a culture of discipline. Lindsay should provide a nice spark for the Broncos' offense but look for Gordon to be the bell-cow for Pat Shurmur’s offense. New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to attack Denver’s linebackers in coverage from sideline-to-sideline.

Pick: Patriots 24, Broncos 17

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 4-0: Cam Newton. Fig Newton. Sir Isaac Newton. I don't care, Patriots win. The Broncos are so beat up at the skill positions right now, and despite getting Lindsay back, are going to need to figure out how to beat press-man coverage with a quarterback in Rypien that lacks the necessary arm strength to fit the ball into tight windows on a regular basis. Belichick eats young quarterbacks for breakfast then picks his teeth with their bones. Expect a full-blown sell out against the run, making Rypien beat the Pats with his arm. If that shakes out, it doesn't matter who plays QB for the Patriots.

Pick: Patriots 17, Broncos 10

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 2-2: While the Patriots might be not as talented on defense, in the front seven specifically, they're consistent because of the scheme, just like Denver's last four opponents. It doesn't matter who New England's quarterback is, if the Broncos' interior offensive line can't hold up, it's going to be long day. Unlike last week, Rypien can't make three costly turnovers and still have a chance at winning. It'll take a much cleaner game than Denver has shown it's capable of playing so far this year. It won't be as insurmountable if Newton isn't out for New England, but it doesn't matter. If Newton plays, I've got the Pats by 14 points. Here's my score if he doesn't. 

Pick: Patriots 24, Broncos 20

UPDATE: This game has been rescheduled for Week 6. The Broncos were handed a 'bye' for Week 5. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Denverkewl
Denverkewl

Seems like a pick em game if back up QBs play...meanwhile I'm firing up the grill for the crow most of you can eat if we perform better than expected - The Homer ;-) Frankly, I'd love to see our guys embarrass the crap out of the lot of you...but turnovers could save your bacon - I get it.

BeGoodBroncos
BeGoodBroncos

yea, I hate to say it, but I'd have the Pats as a slight favorite. Being a Huge Homer as well though, I'm picking Broncos. I doubt the corner plays. Pats still have a good secondary if he doesn't. No Fant and Rypiens arm strength don't bode well for that. Hopefully Butt has a career game.

Really need Cush to step up. He's been the biggest problem on the line, which really affects the guards as well, imo anyway. Dotson should be more prepared. Idk who he'll be facing, but don't think pats pass rush is overly dominant.

One thing that could help, even if Cam plays, as he's not known for accuracy, is the D could get some turnovers, maybe even a score. A Spence punt return score would be way sweet as well.

At any rate, I think they have a reasonable chance. Of course I thought that against Tampa too. That may have just been Driskoll and the line not being able to handle the blitz ... but hopefully they'll at least play. Saw the jets got one today.

