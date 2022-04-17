Skip to main content

Report: Broncos Awarded Additional 2022 Seventh-Round Draft Pick for Trinity Benson Trade to Detroit

George Paton continues to leave mouths agape as he plays 4D chess with his NFL counterparts.

When building a complete top-to-bottom NFL roster, accumulating as many picks as possible is imperative. Denver Broncos' GM George Paton is rapidly building a reputation as a diligent executive who values every single trade and pick that goes along with it.

Last season, the Broncos traded wideout Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions, and it looks like the transaction is going to land Paton an additional seventh-round pick, which even the league had failed to account for when it announced the running order for the 2022 NFL draft.

When the draft kicks off in Las Vegas on April 28, the Broncos will be without a first-rounder due to the blockbuster trade to acquire Russell Wilson, but that doesn’t mean Paton has lost count of the number of cards he has left in his deck.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The selection order will now see the Lions surrendering an additional seventh-rounder on top of the fifth-round pick they already sent to the Broncos to originally obtain Benson. Not a bad return for a former undrafted player who was deemed surplus by Paton and was packaged to the Motor City prior to the 2021 season.

When he first took over as GM, Paton stated that having more darts to throw at the board on draft day meant he had more chances of hitting a bullseye and that mantra still rings true. Up to this point, the Broncos' pre-draft visits have been aimed at getting value on the second and third day of the draft, so we can expect Paton to still place extreme importance on the late-round picks he'll make at month's end.

Having a greater number of picks to shuffle around could see Paton moving up and down to secure the players he wants, and he has insisted that he sees a strong draft class this year, particularly in the middle rounds.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“If anything, we dig in more to the middle rounds,” Paton said on March 27. “Which I think it’s going to be a strong draft in the middle rounds.”

Perhaps most tellingly, Paton lifted the lid on his potential strategy when he met with the media at the NFL Owners Meeting in Florida, and at the same time, his math was typically spot-on.

“We still have nine picks,” Paton pointed out. “We’ll focus more on the 64th [overall pick]. We could also trade up, because we do have the ammo to still trade up. It doesn’t really change our process for the draft.”

By counting up the small change and turning them into dollar bills, Paton is showing off his savvy business sense, and that should position the Broncos very nicely for the drama of the draft which now looms on the horizon.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Trinity Benson (12) runs the ball as wide receiver Kendall Hinton (9) goes to block Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
News

Report: Broncos Awarded Additional Seventh-Round Draft Pick for Trinity Benson Trade

By Keith Cummings1 minute ago
Russell Wilson
News

Will Broncos Have to Re-Set QB Market on Russell Wilson Extension?

By Bob Morris18 minutes ago
Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III avoids a tackle by Michigan's R.J. Moten during his touchdown run during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Syndication Lansing State Journal
Draft

Finding Broncos: Kenneth Walker III | RB | Michigan State

By Lance Sanderson18 hours ago
Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman DJ Dale (94) and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) during the third quarter during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Jerome Ford | RB | Cincinnati

By Erick Trickel18 hours ago
Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Cole Strange of Tennessee-Chattanooga (69) spars with National defensive lineman Travis Jones of Connecticut (57) during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, USA. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Cole Strange | OL | Chattanooga

By Erick Trickel22 hours ago
Russell Wilson
News

Here's What Raiders QB Derek Carr's New Contract Means for Broncos' Russell Wilson

By Luke Patterson22 hours ago
Trey McBride, Troy Andersen
Draft

TE Trey McBride & LB Troy Andersen Mocked to Broncos by NFL.com

By Nick Kendell23 hours ago
Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) reacts after forcing a three and out in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
News

Broncos' LB Baron Browning Earns Big Coverage Props from PFF

By Luke Patterson23 hours ago
Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos' OLB Bradley Chubb's Reveals his 'Main' Goal for 2022

By Chad JensenApr 15, 2022