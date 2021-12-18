3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Bengals in Week 15

The Denver Broncos' path to the playoffs is relatively simple. This team must win the final four remaining games to capture a postseason birth in the tightly-contested AFC West.

Standing in the way are the Cincinnati Bengals, who will travel to Denver for a Week 15 matchup on Sunday in what will be the final out-of-division game for the Broncos. Both squads are 7-6 with major playoff implications on the line as fans continue to appreciate meaningful football in the month of December.

At first glance, the Bengals appear to be a formidable opponent that is also in a position where they have to win out to see the playoffs. Cincy seems to have identified its offensive pillars of the franchise that include former Heisman Trophy-winning QB Joe Burrow and third-year head coach Zac Taylor.

The Broncos’ final opponent from the AFC North also boasts its bell-cow running back in addition to a dynamic wideout trio. What will it take to defeat this playoff-contending opponent on Sunday?

Let’s review three keys to a Broncos victory over the Bengals and how this team keeps its postseason aspirations alive.

Over The Top

USA TODAY Sports

I’ve previously campaigned for Broncos' rookie RB Javonte Williams to be the starter and focal point of the offense week in and week out. Alongside veteran back Melvin Gordon, the dynamic duo has an opportunity to make NFL history as each player has a real shot to reach the 1,000-yard rushing milestone over the next four games.

As alluring as that may be, it's time to capitalize on the ground-and-pound identity that the Broncos' offense has forged the last handful of games. The Broncos currently rank No. 5 in the league with 350 rushing attempts, proving their commitment to the run.

Meaning, Bengals' defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will likely deploy his unit with eight defenders in the box for run support. By forcing the defense to commit to stopping a consistent rushing attack, Broncos' offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur should have plenty of opportunities to go for the jugular.

Play-action passes should be utilized against Cincy's man-to-man coverage, specifically with WRs Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. The Bengals don’t have world-beaters in the secondary and will most likely struggle against Jerry Jeudy in the slot as well, especially missing CB Chidobe Awuzie on the reserve/COVID list.

Since being extended contractually to the tune of a combined $53 million guaranteed, Sutton and Patrick have been underutilized in the passing game. On the other side of the ball, we know that Burrow will be taking deep shots at his favorite playmakers.

Sometimes it behooves one to fight fire with fire especially when there’s a multitude of deep-threat playmakers champing at the bit to be involved in the offense.

Nix Mixon

Sam Greene, The Enquirer

In the olden days, it used to be echoed that taking away an opposing team’s running game was priority number one. But in today’s NFL, that old-school defensive philosophy only applies to teams that have proven they can run the ball at will and score on the ground.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Mixon is currently ranked second in the league with 1,036 rushing yards and third among rushing leaders with 12 touchdowns while averaging 4.2 yards per carry. Mixon has also been dynamic as a receiver, catching 28 passes for 202 yards, including nine first-downs and two scores.

The former Oklahoma second-round pick runs with explosive power, has forced 35 missed tackles, and averages 3.19 yards after contact per rush. He’s a cerebral football player that uses both his intellect and physicality to move the ball with a low pad level and impressive effort.

Through 14 weeks of the regular season, Mixon has logged three 100-yard rushing games and has scored at least one rushing touchdown in six of the last seven games. Against San Francisco last Sunday, the Bengals' featured back was limited to just 58 rushing yards on 18 attempts and two catches for 10 yards.

Mixon entered that matchup listed as questionable with an illness and became the second NFL running back to break the 1,000-yard rushing barrier this season. The California native’s lack of involvement contributed to the 49ers' 26-23 overtime win in Cincinnati.

Mixon is currently averaging 17.5 carries and 74 yards rushing per game. While those numbers may not jump off the page, he’s been a scoring machine with 14 total touchdowns on the season. Playoff football is strictly dependent on the type of attitude and fight that’ll unquestionably occur in the trenches come Sunday.

Exploit Bengals' Offensive Aggressiveness

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

After watching game film on the Bengals this week, it’s very hard to get a read on Taylor’s team. The Bengals are loaded with talent and have shocked the league this season by sweeping the Pittsburgh Steelers and upsetting the Baltimore Ravens but have also lost to the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns in major letdowns.

Cincinnati is also on its second two-game losing streak of the season having lost back-to-back games to the Los Angeles Chargers and aforementioned Niners. This team feels very feast-or-famine as it seems to both win and lose big.

Burrow's arsenal of dynamic wideouts includes former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase. The Bengals' offense ranks seventh in the league for points scored (354), averaging 27.2 per game. Compare that to a Broncos defense that currently ranks second in the NFL with 228 points allowed that surrenders 17.5 ppg.

Film study also reveals a very sporadic Bengals offense that struggles to get itself out of trouble when challenged. Cincinnati is very turnover-prone, surrendering the football 21 total times with 14 interceptions and seven lost fumbles for a turnover differential of -4.

The Bengals also have a habit of going away from what works well for them, preferring the long go-routes and deep bombs instead of the consistent check-downs — hence being the NFL’s fifth-ranked team for throwing picks.

Make no mistake, though, the Bengals can move the ball effectively down the field and currently average 358.8 yards per game which ranks them middle-of-the-pack compared to other teams in the league. However, Cincy's swing-for-the-fences mentality has caused major inconsistencies that have contributed to its six losses.

The Broncos have the highest-paid defense in the NFL which features a red-hot secondary that should be up for the task. Buckle up, buttercup, it’s going to be a wild ride.

