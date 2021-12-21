With playoff viability on the line, the Denver Broncos fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 15-10 on Sunday. The key players whom the team needed to step up and shine in this pivotal game were missing in action while the Broncos suffered one self-inflicted wound after another.

Who were those players? We'll get to the grades but first, a few quick notes about how grading works. Each player starts with a 50.0 grade, which is average, and with each positive play, their grade goes up, and with each bad play, it drops.

MVP

Baron Browning | LB | Grade: 92.5

The rookie linebacker was all over the field for the Broncos and made multiple big plays to help the defense produce a great performance. Browning played a nearly flawless game with only a couple of hiccups against the run, hitting the wrong hole or struggling to get off a block. His athleticism is consistently being shown on the field and allows him sometimes to be late with his reads.

The Positive

Jonas Griffith | LB | Grade: 88.0

Expectations were low for Griffith as he started in place of the injured Kenny Young but he was the second-best player to take the field for the Broncos. Griffith put together a better game than Young has at any point since arriving in Denver. While there were some mistakes in coverage, Griffith was exceptional against the run to clog the right hole and not get caught up on blocks often.

Albert Okwuegbunam | TE | Grade: 85.8

The backup tight end showed a lot of fight out there as a blocker, and despite some technical issues, he was effective. Okwuegbunam is a freak athlete, and he shows it off whenever he gets the ball, doing so once again vs. Cincy with another hurdle over a defender. There is still work that needs to be done with his development, but he is coming along nicely.

Bradley Chubb | OLB | Grade: 85.6

Denver needed someone to step up and provide more pass rush this game, and Chubb helped provide that along with solid play on the edge against the run. There were multiple plays where Chubb made Bengals' QB Joe Burrow uncomfortable and even rattled him, which threw off his timing in the passing game. Chubbs was a big help in holding the Bengals to as few points as they did.

Javonte Williams | RB | Grade: 82.9

Denver has something in its rookie running back, and he shows it each week. Williams' ability to break through tackles and turn nothing into something is an elite trait, along with his contact balance. Going into the 2022 season, if Denver can find itself a capable quarterback, Williams could lead the NFL in rushing; he is that special.

The Negative

Lloyd Cushenberry III | OC | Grade: 19.3

Cushenberry has struggled all season, especially when dealing with stronger interior defensive linemen, which he got in D.J. Reader. The Bengals got Cushenberry in multiple one-on-one situations, which the center can't execute well at all, and it worked for Cincy's defense. He ranks 20th out of 28 among centers in Pro Football Focus' run-blocking grades and 27th out of 28 in pass-blocking efficiency.

Mike Purcell | IDL | Grade: 25.4

Denver rewarded Purcell with an extension last year, and it could find itself parting ways with him this offseason. He has been a problem for the defense consistently this year and just hasn't shown the discipline. As a result, he will put himself in a position to make a play against the run, only to miss and leave a substantial gaping hole behind him.

Garett Bolles | OT | Grade: 28.1

The Broncos' left tackle has struggled all season, but up until this game, he still looked better than what Denver had in him his first few years. Unfortunately, with multiple pressures and holding calls, Bolles gave Denver the 2019 version of himself, which isn't good enough. There are numerous issues along the Broncos' offensive line, but Bolles was a major problem against the Bengals.

Bryce Callahan | CB | Grade: 39.7

It was the first game back for Callahan, and there was some noticeable rust out there. He got beat a few times for significant gains at inopportune times. Denver needs him to bounce back if it wants to continue to push for the playoffs, however unlikely that may be.

Other Noteworthy Grades

Jonathon Cooper | OLB | Grade: 78.6

Cooper also flashed opposite of Chubb, and both ended up with three total pressures. However, Cooper wasn't as lock-down against the run on the edge, which is the difference in their grades. There have been enough flashes from Cooper to keep him the starter this year, but Denver needs an upgrade while he serves as the No. 3 rusher next year.

Patrick Surtain II | CB | Grade: 78.5

Denver's first-round pick is the fourth rookie to end up here after playing a strong game against the Bengals. Some mistakes in coverage led to completions, but he was physical against the run and after the catch. If he can play physically consistently in all phases and keep it up in coverage, he has a chance to go down as one of the best corners ever to play the game.

Courtland Sutton | WR | Grade: 32.2

The Broncos paid Sutton a big contract, and after some questions about his lack of involvement, they tried to force him the ball. Instead, he ended up dropping a pass, had a touchdown broken up that he didn't fight back to the ball for, and multiple other misses. It was a lousy game from Sutton, and his effort as a blocker was questionable at times.

Bobby Massie | OT | Grade: 29.0

Both tackles got beat up against the Bengals, and Massie struggled in both run blocking and pass protection. He wasn't as bad as Bolles, but it makes life difficult for the quarterback when both tackles are failing. Denver needs to upgrade the position, and it can do so with a pretty strong 2022 draft class.

