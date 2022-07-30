NFL.com Pinpoints Broncos' Biggest 'Challenge' in 2022

There's a lot of optimism surrounding the Denver Broncos this year. But no team is impervious to the vagaries of the NFL.

NFL.com's Eric Edholm published an article listing each NFL team's biggest challenge heading into the coming season. His assertion is compelling.

Biggest challenge: Finding early pass-rush sources.

When Denver traded Von Miller last season, the team knew there would be a giant void at one edge spot. That was filled with free-agent signee Randy Gregory, but Gregory had shoulder surgery shortly after joining the squad and is opening camp on the physically unable to perform list. Bradley Chubb returns, and second-round pick Nik Bonitto arrives with talent. But Chubb has missed a combined 24 games over the past three seasons and Bonitto might not be ready for full-time duty.

Calling it "giant void' feels like an understatement considering that the Broncos finished last in the NFL in pass-rush win rate per ESPN, and 31st according to Pro Football Focus. With Malik Reed, Stephen Weatherly, Jonathon Cooper, and a battered Bradley Chubb last season, it makes sense that the team's win rate off the edge was so dreadfully low.

With Gregory sitting on the PUP list, it is hard to determine just how effective he’ll be out the gate with little practice. Playing through the whole season isn’t likely as he’s yet to do that so far in his career.

Similarly, Chubb has struggled to stay on the field and has had a limited impact on the game when healthy. Chubb will deal with fewer double teams with Gregory rushing opposite him, and he’ll need to take advantage of that. If both edge rushers remain healthy, the Broncos will have one of the more formidable duos in the league.

Bonitto isn’t ready to start for the Broncos. He adds tremendous speed, and ability to drop into coverage, but he struggles to get off blocks consistently and has trouble setting the edge in the run game. The rookie needs to build strength, especially in his lower half, if he doesn’t want to get bullied.

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will utilize Bonitto in specific packages, especially in obvious passing downs, for his speed is a huge asset in getting pressure.

With Denver’s top two edge rushers being injury prone, it's obvious why Edholm pinpointed pass rush production as the team's biggest challenge. The lack of star power behind Gregory and Chubb only furthers the fear of a weak edge presence.

The Broncos will have to pray that the injury bug doesn’t rear its head again this year if they wish to rush the passer successfully.

