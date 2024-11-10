Broncos' Biggest Roster Hole in 2025 Pinpointed by ESPN
Although the Denver Broncos sit at 5-4 and are in sole possession of the No. 7 seed in the AFC Wildcard race, this roster is still very much in the rebuilding stage. It's a competitive rebuild, but a rebuild all the same.
While the coaching staff and a majority of the fanbase will be focused on the task at hand in defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead for the first time since 2015, the Broncos front office and some of the more maniacal fans are already looking ahead with one eye towards the future and asking where this team can add talent to take that next step.
ESPN's Aaron Schatz and Jordan Reid broke down each NFL team's most glaring weakness this coming offseason. The Broncos' biggest need? Replacing a quality starter at offensive tackle.
“Biggest 2025 offseason need: Offensive tackle. Garett Bolles is a free agent in 2025 and will be 33 years old. The Broncos could replace him or bring him back for a year or two and draft a swing tackle to learn behind Bolles and right tackle Mike McGlinchey (who will be 30). There's no need for a replacement right away, as the Broncos rank No. 1 in pass block win rate (76.1%) this season," ESPN wrote.
Given the reality that Bolles is in a contract year and many of the Broncos’ previously impending free agents have garnered a contract extension, like Patrick Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, and Jonathon Cooper, it's fair to wonder how Denver envisions Bolles' future on this team.
Bolles is not a superstar at tackle, but he has developed into an above-average overall left tackle in the league, a position where many teams are outright starving for a serviceable level starter let alone one of his caliber.
How much the Broncos value Bolles remains to be seen. He's not part of this current front office or coaching staff regime. Bolles also will likely have a substantially robust market should he reach free agency.
Will the Broncos retain him? Could they utilize the franchise tag? Denver could possibly flip Mike McGlinchey to left tackle, the spot he played his final two seasons at Notre Dame, with undrafted free agent right tackle Alex Palchezski playing right tackle where he performed admirably this season in McGlinchey’s absence?
That would likely be the most cost-effective option for the Broncos but also one that would very likely be a step back compared to the unit on the field this season with Bolles at left tackle. If the plan is to let Bolles walk should his market get too inflated, the plan could be to sign a tackle to compete with McGlinchey at left and have the flexibility to draft a tackle as well.
According to Reid, if Denver is to replace Bolles or draft a young tackle to develop behind him, it should consider the blindside blocker out of Minneapolis.
“Draft prospect who could fit: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota. Ersery is a reliable and physical blocker who has shown steady improvement. Expect the 6-foot-6, 330-pound lineman to continue to climb up draft boards," Reid wrote.
This is not an overly impressive tackle class in 2025. Many of the top tackles on the board seem to be viewed as guards at the next level as opposed to sticking at tackle such as Texas’ Kelvin Banks and LSU’s Will Campbell. West Virginia's Wyatt Milum, Oregon’s Josh Conerly Jr, Texas’ Cameron Williams, Arizona’s Jonah Savaiinaea, and Ohio State’s Josh Simmons will also be worth monitoring.
If the Broncos do retain Bolles, then this team will be in position to consider additions at wide receiver, tight end, and running back early and often in both free agency and the NFL draft.
With that said, given how much Sean Payton has prioritized the offensive line during his time as a head coach and how important it will be to protect Bo Nix, who looks like a completely different quarterback when he feels pressured versus when he has a clean pocket, perhaps the safe bet will be for Denver to continue to fortify its already strong starting five as the identity of the offense.
