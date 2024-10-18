Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds in 33-10 Throttling of Saints
If you blinked, you might've missed the utter thrashing the Denver Broncos put on the New Orleans Saints in a glorious 33-10 victory. The Broncos played like they were out to prove something — and boy, did they ever, building a framework for success that combined a brutal ground game with a defense that smothered New Orleans' offense like a soggy beignet.
If you're a Broncos fan, this was the football equivalent of watching a blockbuster in which your favorite team is the superhero. It was a full-team performance, with everyone contributing — except the seven penalties and the occasional rookie quarterback pocket meltdown.
Let's get to Week 7's biggest studs and duds.
Studs
Javonte Williams | RB
Williams came to play, hitting the Saints' defense like a bowling ball through pins, racking up 88 yards on just 14 carries and two touchdowns. His ability to plow through defenders set the tone early and kept Denver's offense rolling.
Bo Nix | QB (As a Runner)
While Nix's passing stats won't dazzle anyone, his legs turned him into a dual-threat nightmare for New Orleans. He rushed for 75 yards and opened the offense with timely runs, even if his passing game needed more polish.
O-Line
The big guys up front deserve a steak dinner. The offensive line kept Nix upright, allowing zero sacks, and paved the way for 225 yards of rushing — complete domination of the Saints' defensive front.
Sean Payton | HC
Payton finally remembered that coaching tailors the game plan to your players' strengths. He leaned into the run game, letting his dynamic backs do what they do best, and designed plays that maximized Nix's mobility.
Troy Franklin | WR
Franklin didn't light up the stat sheet with just 50 receiving yards, but his ability to consistently find space in the Saints' secondary kept drives alive. He was the go-to guy for crucial third-down conversions and played like a veteran.
Wil Lutz | K
It's not often a kicker gets on the stud list, but you've earned it when you're four-for-four on field goals with a long of 52 yards. Lutz was automatic, adding 15 points to the board and ensuring every Broncos drive resulted in points.
Cody Barton | LB
Barton was a takeaway machine, snatching two turnovers and turning them into momentum-killers for New Orleans. His awareness and positioning kept the Saints from getting anything going, especially when it mattered most.
D-Line
Let's give a collective round of applause to the Bronco's defensive line, which made the Saints' O-line look like a group of overpaid mannequins. Six sacks on the day — including half-sacks from almost everyone who suited up in the trenches — completely neutered New Orleans' already floundering offense.
Levi Wallace | CB
Wallace put on a clinic in man coverage, shutting down any attempt at a deep threat from New Orleans. He played tight, physical coverage and ensured the Saints' quarterbacks had a long, frustrating day throwing his way.
Duds
Penalties
Let's just say the Broncos have a love-hate relationship with discipline. Seven penalties for 61 yards could've spelled doom in a closer game, but in this blowout, it was more of a footnote — albeit an annoying one that Payton will likely address during the week.
Bo Nix (In the Pocket) - QB
As good as Nix was on the ground, his work in the pocket looked less impressive. At times, he held onto the ball too long, missed open receivers, and posted just 164 passing yards despite ample protection from the offensive line.
The Takeaway
Despite a few hiccups, this was the most complete game the Broncos have played all season. Denver laid out the blueprint for success: pound the ball on the ground, let Nix play with his legs, and allow the defense to wreak havoc on the opposition.
Denver's defense smothered the Saints and forced two turnovers, giving the Broncos' offense a perfect field position to capitalize. For the first time in what feels like forever, the Broncos didn't just show flashes of brilliance — they sustained it for four full quarters.
