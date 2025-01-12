Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds in 31-7 Wildcard Loss to Bills
The Denver Broncos’ season ended in a 31-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wildcard Round. Denver showed flashes of promise, particularly in the first half, but ultimately couldn’t match the depth and dominance of a complete Bills squad.
Time of possession, a nonexistent ground game, and a second-half collapse proved fatal for the Broncos’ playoff hopes. Who were the Broncos' biggest studs and duds?
Let's examine.
Studs
Bo Nix | QB – First Half
Nix started the game with a bang, delivering a perfectly timed 43-yard touchdown strike to Troy Franklin on the opening drive. Nix finished the game 13-of-22 for 144 yards and a touchdown, adding 43 rushing yards on four carries, but his brilliance faded as the Bills controlled the clock in the second half.
Sean Payton | HC
In a bold first-half decision, Payton called a fake punt that extended a Broncos drive and demonstrated his trust in the team. While the play didn’t lead to points, it briefly kept the Bills’ offense off the field and gave the Broncos a much-needed spark.
Zach Allen | DE
Allen was a bright spot on an otherwise struggling defensive line, recording seven tackles, one sack, and two tackles for a loss. His ability to generate interior pressure momentarily disrupted Buffalo’s potent offense.
Red Zone Defense (First Half)
Facing one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, the Broncos’ defense bent but didn’t break in the red zone during the first half. The Broncos held the Bills to field goals on two key possessions, keeping the game competitive through the first 30 minutes.
Duds
Courtland Sutton | WR
Despite leading the team with five catches for 75 yards, Sutton had a critical drop that derailed a promising Broncos drive. His missed opportunity highlighted Denver’s inability to sustain offensive momentum.
O-Line & Running Backs
The Broncos' ground game was abysmal, with the running backs combining for just 36 yards on 13 carries. Denver’s offensive line struggled to create lanes, contributing to a dismal time of possession (18:17) and leaving the defense gasping for air as the Bills dominated the clock.
D-Line
Buffalo’s offensive line imposed its will, paving the way for 210 rushing yards, including 120 on 23 carries for running back James Cook. The Broncos’ defensive front couldn’t contain the Bills' ground attack, allowing them to dictate the game’s tempo.
Wil Lutz | K
Lutz’s missed 44-yard field goal before halftime was a gut punch for Denver. Instead of closing the gap to 10-10, the Broncos headed into the locker room down 10-7, losing a chance to seize momentum heading into the second half.
Payton's Coaching Staff
The Bills outscored the Broncos 21-0 in the second half, mainly due to their ability to adapt. Denver’s offensive play-calling grew stale, while the defense couldn’t adjust to Buffalo’s relentless attack. Credit goes to the Bills' staff, but Payton’s inability to counter was glaring.
The Takeaway
While Sunday's loss is disappointing, Broncos Country is not without silver linings. The team showed grit and growth throughout the season, progressing beyond expectations after last year’s struggles.
Nix solidified his place as the franchise quarterback, Payton’s leadership has reinvigorated the team, and the defense has pieces to build upon.
However, this game revealed that the Broncos are still a year away from contending with the NFL’s elite. The run game must improve, and the front seven needs reinforcements to compete at the highest level.
Despite the challenges, Denver’s future is bright, and this playoff experience will serve as a stepping stone.
