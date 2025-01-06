Broncos' Biggest Winners & Losers from 38-0 Shutout of Chiefs
The Denver Broncos are heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2015, and they made it happen emphatically with a 38-0 dismantling of the Kansas City Chiefs. Facing a depleted Chiefs squad, the Broncos showed no mercy, dominating both sides of the ball and solidifying their place in the postseason.
This victory showcased the Broncos' growth, resilience, and readiness for playoff football. Who were Denver's biggest winners and losers from this playoff-clinching victory?
Let's dive in.
Winners
Bo Nix | QB
Nix was flawless, completing 26-of-29 passes for 321 yards and four touchdowns while adding 47 yards on the ground. His command of the offense was masterful, resulting in a 152.4 passer rating. Nix's ability to stretch the field and keep the chains moving was the driving force behind Denver's offensive explosion.
Marvin Mims Jr. | WR
Mims continues to ascend, catching all five targets for 51 yards and two touchdowns. He displayed excellent footwork on his second touchdown, leaving defenders grasping at air in the corner of the end zone.
Courtland Sutton | WR
Sutton was a reliable target again, recording 98 yards and a 47-yard touchdown on five catches. His chemistry with Nix has made him the team's go-to option in critical situations.
Devaughn Vele | WR
Vele had a highlight-reel moment, hauling in a double-tipped pass for a three-yard touchdown. His four catches for 50 yards showcased his ability to make clutch plays when called upon.
O-Line (Pass Protection)
The offensive line was a fortress, allowing no sacks and giving Nix ample time to pick apart the Chiefs' secondary. The unit's dominance upfront also created rushing lanes for Nix to scramble effectively.
Nick Bonitto | OLB
Bonitto continued his breakout season with two sacks, three tackles, and multiple pressures. His speed and relentless pursuit were too much for Kansas City's offensive line to handle.
D-Line
The Broncos' defensive line feasted on Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz, sacking him five times and limiting him to 98 passing yards. Their ability to collapse the pocket and clog running lanes completely stifled Kansas City's offense.
Sean Payton | HC
Payton called a near-perfect game, blending aggressive play-calling with methodical clock management. His preparation and focus on execution were evident as the Broncos dominated every phase of the game.
Losers
O-Line (Run Game)
While the Broncos' offensive line excelled in pass protection, its run blocking left much to be desired. Denver's running backs combined for just 104 yards on 34 carries, averaging a meager 2.9 yards per attempt.
The Takeaway
The Broncos' playoff drought is over, and they're entering the postseason with momentum and confidence. Nix's development has been extraordinary, and the offensive balance created by Payton's system gives Denver a dangerous edge.
Defensively, the Broncos look like they have gotten back to center and are ready to take on any challenge, as their pass rush and secondary are firing on all cylinders. However, the run game remains a concern. Denver's inability to establish consistent rushing lanes could become an issue against more balanced defenses in the playoffs.
Next up for the Broncos: a wildcard clash against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. While the challenge is daunting, this team has shown the grit and growth necessary for a sliver of hope for a deep playoff run.
