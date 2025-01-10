Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Bills Bold Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos are in the playoffs, against all the odds and in defiance of all the expectations. But is a playoff berth the totality of the Broncos' 2024 accomplishment?
Or is there more? A playoff win would represent an even better building block for Sean Payton, and there is the small matter of it advancing the Broncos one game closer to the Super Bowl.
But before the Broncos can even begin to contemplate the Divisional Round and beyond, the Buffalo Bills will have something to say about it. In a trip to Upstate New York to face the 13-win Bills, the Broncos will have to pull out all the stops to emerge victorious.
As eight-point underdogs, few nationally expect the Broncos to triumph in Buffalo. But the oddsmakers got it wrong on the Broncos already.
How will this game shake out? Let's go around the table to see how the Mile High Huddle staff envisions the Broncos' first playoff game since the 2015 season panning out.
Scott Kennedy (@ScoutKennedy) 13-4: The Broncos are ahead of schedule when it comes to their rebuild. Starting a rookie quarterback and eating $92 million in dead cap money, no one expected them to be 10-7 and in the playoffs. While they're ahead of schedule, the Broncos are not on the level of the Bills just yet. Maybe next year.
Pick: Bills 27, Broncos 20
Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 12-5: It's great to see the Broncos back in the playoffs but now they have a big test on their hands. The Bills have a great offense led by Josh Allen and they have some good skill guys. The Broncos may have topped the Bills last year but a big reason was the Bills made too many mistakes. This Broncos team has little margin for error, and while I expect them to challenge the Bills, I don't see them beating themselves like last time.
Pick: Bills 31, Broncos 20
Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 12-5: The Broncos have one of the best defenses in football, but they are best at is eliminating an opponent's No. 1 pass catcher with Patrick Surtain II and bringing down the QB. The Bills don't have a WR1 to scheme out, and Allen is one of the hardest QBs to sack in NFL history. Denver has also been rather poor vs. running backs in the passing game and scrambling QBs (the linebackers are not very good). This is a horrible matchup for Denver’s defense on paper. It will likely need to be on the offense to put up 30-plus points for Denver to have a chance.
Pick: Bills 34, Broncos 16
Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 12-5: The Bills are a formidable opponent and they will have an advantage playing at home. For the Broncos to win, the defense has to return to its dominant form and Payton will have to call a masterful game. Ultimately, the lack of a running game will bite the Broncos in the playoffs and the Bills advance.
Pick: Bills 23, Broncos 13
James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 12-5: Meaningful January football for the Broncos... finally. The playoffs beckon and for the Broncos it will be one to savor. All of the records are 0-0 and anything can happen. However, the Broncos play their most complete game, shocking the world. This one sealed with Surtain emulating Champ Bailey with a long pick-six. The D-line does not give Allen a moment of peace. He has his moments but the Broncos offense does enough to see the game through. And? The 2024 Broncos had to contend with north of $85M in dead cap. Tthings will even better next year.
Pick: Broncos 16, Bills 14
Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) 12-5: I really like this matchup for the Broncos, especially if they can get the ground game going by using Quinn Meinerz and Ben Powers in the trap game. While difficult to take down, the Broncos are going to be able to get after Allen up front. If Denver can stop the "out of thin air" plays, they have just enough to win this game on a Wil Lutz game-ending field goal.
Pick: Broncos 24, Bills 23
Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 11-6: The Broncos thrive as the underdog and in a game they’re favored to lose by more than a touchdown... it could set up nicely for the biggest stunner of the NFL season. All the pressure’s on Buffalo while Denver is playing with house money, nary an expectation. Win or lose, this season is a massive success — but it’s not ending yet. BOLIEVE.
Pick: Broncos 24, Bills 23
Dylan Von Arx (@DylanVonArxMHH) 11-6: The biggest matchup is Denver's league-leading 63 sacks vs. Allen, who's only been taken down 14 times. Ultimately, the Bills are a more experienced postseason team, but they won't blow out the Broncos like many think. However, Denver will be one-and-done this time around.
Pick: Bills 28, Broncos 20
Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 11-6: The head says the Bills dominate this one. The heart says Buffalo is sleeping on the upstart Broncos. Which one is right? If the Broncos have the firepower to beat Kansas City, were it not for an inexplicable, low-probability blocked field goal, why not the Bills? The storybook continues as Nix leads the Broncos to their first playoff win since 2015, with historic passing numbers for a rookie in the postseason.
Pick: Broncos 31, Bills 27
Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 10-7: Opportunity comes knocking for the young and hungry Broncos, and what a chance they have. There is really only one way to attack this one, it's all about getting to Allen and creating turnovers. Of course, it's far too early to call the Broncos a team of destiny, but three picks and a stellar performance from Nix keeps us Bo-lieving.
Pick: Broncos 31, Bills 21
Ron White (@RonWhiteNFL) 10-7: The Broncos' first playoff test is a challenging one as they go to Highmark Stadium to compete against a potential NFL MVP. Although Nix and the offense will be efficient, this game comes down to the Broncos defense. Expect the defensive line to pressure Allen a few times and create crucial turnovers. In the end, an upset happens in Buffalo.
Pick: Broncos 26, Bills 24
Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 10-7: All of the pressure to win this game is on the Bills, who could be overlooking the Broncos. Allen and company have their eyes set on dethroning the Kansas City Chiefs and haven’t played in meaningful reps since Week 17, while Denver’s defense lies in wait. Payton and Nix bring out all the tricks for a Broncos offense that does just enough to play spoiler in Buffalo.
Pick: Broncos 27, Bills 24
Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 9-8: In a high-stakes playoff battle, the Broncos’ fourth-ranked defense faces the ultimate test against Allen and the Bills’ second-ranked scoring offense. While the Broncos’ run game and third-ranked special teams unit will help control the clock and field position, Buffalo’s explosive offense will capitalize on Denver’s limited margin for error. Ultimately, Allen’s playmaking will edge out a narrow Bills victory, ending Denver’s impressive run.
Pick: Bills 27, Broncos 24
Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 9-8: What a ride this season has been and I don't want to see it end on Sunday, but this will be as tough as it gets going to Buffalo playing against maybe the best quarterback in football. The Broncos defense will have to play the game of their lives to stand a chance in this one and they get some surprise early pressure on Allen that forces him into a bad turnover, giving Denver an early surprise lead. Offensively, the Broncos will have some decent success in the run game and keep this game close clear to the end. Nix has some magic in the end leading to the biggest upset of the weekend.
Pick: Broncos 24, Bills 20
Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 9-8: This is a big game for both teams for different reasons. The Bills and their fans want to make a run at the Super Bowl and the Broncos want to show they belong. While the Broncos put forth a valiant effort, they end up outclassed by the Bills who are one of the best teams in the NFL. Denver's defense, which has struggled on late, has a decent showing but falls short of controlling the Bills offense, while the Broncos offense fails to carry them to a victory.
Pick: Bills 30, Broncos 17
Kenneth Booker (@kenneth_MHH) 7-10: It’s crucial for Bo to strike a balance between playing it safe and seizing opportunities as they arise. Meanwhile, Denver's defense needs to stay focused and deliver another strong performance. If both the offense and defense can execute well, the Broncos could have a chance to win in the final moments of the game. With Nix at the helm, anything is possible.
Pick: Broncos 28, Bills 24
