Broncos vs. Bills Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 15

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos face a penultimate litmus test this week with the 10-3 Buffalo Bills in town. It's Drew Lock vs. Josh Allen — a head-to-head quarterback matchup fans have been pining to see. 

For the Broncos to keep their very dim playoff hopes alive, they'll have to win out. The Bills are the next, and biggest, obstacle in Denver's way of doing just that. 

Meanwhile, we're going to be breaking this game down live and we want you to join us. We'll live-blog and discuss BUFvsDEN here in our weekly Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply scrolling to the bottom of this page and click the orange 'JOIN NOW' button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your takes and observations with our staff, subscribers, and fellow members of the MHH community as we react to the game in real-time.

What to Watch For

OLB Bradley Chubb: Needs 2.5 sacks to reach double-digit sacks for the second time in his career.

RB Melvin Gordon: Needs 13 scrimmage yards to become the ninth active running back with 7,000 scrimmage yards in his career, needs seven rushing yards to become the 12th active running back to rush for 5,000 yards in his career, and six receiving yards to reach 2,000 receiving yards in his career.

RB Phillip Lindsay: Needs 30 scrimmage yards to become the 13th Broncos running back to reach 3,000 scrimmage yards for his career. 

CB Michael Ojemudia: Needs one forced fumble to become the ninth rookie cornerback to force three fumbles in a single season.

S Justin Simmons: Needs one interception to become the second Bronco to record 16 picks during his first five seasons with the team (since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger).

Inactives

First Quarter

Broncos to receive. 

Broncos open with the give to Lindsay for a 2-yard gain. 

Lock hits Noah Fant on 2nd-&-7 for a 10-yard gain. 

Lindsay carries for 10 yards. 

Lindsay picks up 4-yard gain on 1st-&-10. 

Lock's pass is tipped, falls incomplete. Nick Vannett targeted. 

On 3rd-&-6, Lock scrambles for 13-yard gain, moving the chains. 

Gordon picks up 1-yard gain on first down. 

On 2nd-&-9, Lock scrambles for 2-yard gain. 

On 3rd-&-7, Lock is nearly picked off targeting Jerry Jeudy. Incomplete. Broncos got lucky there. 

Vic Fangio opts to give emergency kicker Taylor Russolino a shot at the 54-yard field goal. No good. Wide right. 

Allen hits Stefon Diggs for a 7-yard gain. 

Devin Singletary moves the chains on second down with a 4-yard gain. 

Allen hits Singletary on the swing pass left, who picks up two yards. 

On 2nd-&-8, Allen targets Dawson Knox but the throw is high. Incomplete with Josey Jewell in coverage. 

On 3rd-&-7, Allen hits Diggs to move the chains. Flag falls. De'Vante Bausby flagged for illegal contact. Declined 

Allen sacked on second down by Jeremiah Attaochu, forcing the fumble. Allen falls on it, averting disaster for Buffalo.

On 2nd-&-7, Allen is picked off by Bausby but Broncos flagged for neutral zone infraction on Attaochu. 

On 3rd-&-2, Allen hits Cole Beasley for a 5-yard gain, moving the chains. 

Beasley destroyed by Will Parks as Allen throws the bubble-screen incomplete. 

On 2nd-&-10, Allen doesn't like what he sees pre-snap, calls timeout. Ball at the Broncos' 20-yard line. 

A couple plays later, Bills hit pay-dirt on the Allen to Knock connection. The Bills' tight end pushed off Bausby at the top of his stem. No call. Extra point is good. 

Bills 7, Broncos 0

On 1st-&-10, Broncos run the naked boot with Lock connecting with Fant for a 16-yard gain. 

Lock dumps off to Fant again for a 10-yard gain. 

Three plays later, Lock sacked on 3rd-&-9 as Buffalo's coverage forced Lock to tuck the ball and scramble. Mario Addison credited with the sack and it'll go down as the first sack relinquished by Garett Bolles all year. 

Sam Martin's punt goes 45 yards and bounces favorably to be downed on the Bills' 5-yard line. 

The first-down give goes to rookie Zack Moss, who picks up five yards. 

On 2nd-&-5, Allen goes deep and connects with Diggs but it's incomplete as his foot was out of bounds. DeShawn Williams flagged for being offsides. 

On first down, Singletary picks up two yards. 

End of quarter

Bills 7, Broncos 0

Second Quarter

Bills moving the ball. 

On 3rd-&-4, Allen hits Diggs right at the sticks. Tackled immediately. Officials give a favorable spot. Chains moved. 

Allen sees press coverage, no Broncos in the middle of the field, so he takes off and scores from 24 yards out. Extra point is good. 

Bills 14, Broncos 0

Lock's pass is tipped on first down. 

Lindsay stuffed for no gain on second down. 

Lock throws incomplete for Jeudy on 3rd-&-10. Punt. 

Martin's punt is muffed by Andrew Roberts. Jacob Boebenmoyer recovers. Broncos in business at the Bills' 45-yard line. 

Lock rolls right, dumps off to Lindsay who picks up eight yards. 

On 3rd-&-1, Lock keeps it on the zone-read and picks up 13 yards. 

Three plays later, on 3rd-&-8, Gordon rumbles from 10 yards out to pay-dirt. Touchdown! Russolino connects on the extra point. 

Bills 14, Broncos 7

Broncos force a three-and-out but the Bills' punt goes 60 yards and is muffed by Diontae Spencer. Broncos recover but it pins them deep after Trey Marshall flagged for block in the back on the return. 

Starting from their own 5-yard line, Broncos go three-and-out after Lock's first pass is tipped, Gordon picks up two yards on second down, and Tre'Davious White breaks up a pass to Fant. 

Martin's punt goes 53 yards and is downed on the Bills' 40-yard line. 

Comments (134)
No. 1-50
Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Gotta contain Josh Allen, keep everything in front of you, and force the Bills to punt. Denver can't have the "bend but don't break" mentality with this week, because Josh Allen is dynamite in the red zone.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Hello everyone.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Fant, nice first pick up.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Nice run from #30 also. No #25 so far.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Gordon in.

jammy4041
jammy4041

Utterly ridiculous this game is going on while the ACC game is going on, but it is what it is. Should be a good game between the Broncos and Bills. I want a clean game from the offense, a low amount of penalties. I want Drew Lock to look competent and to show signs of growth especially as Lance points out, because he's not been that good against zone.

The red-zone battle should be a fascinating one: strength against strength with Bills O being so good in the red-zone and Broncos D being very good in the red-zone too.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Nice run Drew. move them chains.

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

No mental mistakes for Broncos today will go a long way towards victory

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

I like to see Drew use his legs when he has to. Nice chunk gain there.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

That’s why athleticism is a baseline for QBs today. You have to be able to pick that up. Great job by Freeman and Lock

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Trust the new kicker here ?

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

lock stared that down the whole way. lucky it wasn't picked.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

What a horrible throw and decision

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Got extremely lucky there to not have that go the other way

jammy4041
jammy4041

Levi Wallace was one of my favourite Crimson Tide defensive backs. Always does his job. Not the most athletic, but really smart. Jeudy had to play defensive back to ensure that was not picked.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Field position flip hurts.

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

Nice drive, but that last throw couldve been bad

CarlDumler
CarlDumler

Sometimes better to be lucky than good. And dang it on the kick. Not a good looking one at all.

jammy4041
jammy4041

I get he's a new kicker to the NFL, but a 51 yarder as his first NFL attempt is rough. Could mean the Broncos punt from similar range next time on 4th and long or go for it on 4th and short from that sort of range.

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

Not having McManus is going to cost them

CharlieBeagle
CharlieBeagle

They might as well have just gone for it there, what do we have to lose?

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Got to think Brando gives us the lead there.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Good opportunity to get off the field here.

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

Broncos defense is going to have a to find a way to force a turnover

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Thats a terrible penalty

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Crazy call number one. keep count folks.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Key sack. Close to a fumble recovery.

CarlDumler
CarlDumler

Wonder who these officials want to win this one

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Parks in 27 is weird

CharlieBeagle
CharlieBeagle

Okay I officially give up trying to figure out what is and isn't allowed in pass defense anymore

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Got them to jump. Dammit.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Damn Denver needed that ball. Those are the kind of plays you have to get to wins game like this.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Bad flag.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Parks doing justice to the #27.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Allen has gotten away with two turnovers on this first drive.

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

Two huge plays with turnover potential, but denied. The Broncos need those to win this thing

jammy4041
jammy4041

That one hurts a lot. Not only does it get rid of the pick, but they continue to extend their drive. Broncos need to win the turnover battle and to be disciplined.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Need zero mistakes. Grrrr

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

The QB power game from Buffalo is why you can't let them get to the red zone. Everybody looks to big bodied receivers, but having a big bodied and physical QB can open up so many different looks for an offense as well.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Attack the QB. Tackle.

jimtaylor
jimtaylor

The Broncos pass rush is getting there. Just an athletic play

Denverkewl
Denverkewl

There's our bend n break D...ugh

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

A drive they could have stopped.

jammy4041
jammy4041

Sweep the leg. No mercy!!!

Josh Allen is a fun watch extending these plays but the pass rush has to do a better job finishing their rush.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

That was a lot of missed opportunities.

Chilly303
Chilly303

Knox pushes off on TD catch.

jimtaylor
jimtaylor

It's difficult for a defense playing with its 5th string CB as a starter. Offense is going to have to get TDs today. Can't settle for FGs for more than one reason

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Tackle him. Be aggressive.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Need an answer here Drew. Even if it is just a long sustained drive that ends in 3. I'd rather see a touchdown answer, but points is key here.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

That looked like a pretty obvious push-off by Dawson Knox at the top of his stem to me. No call.

