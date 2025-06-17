Broncos QB Bo Nix’s Growth Eases Concerns Over Early Footwork Red Flags
Before Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix really took flight last season, several critics raised concerns about his footwork. Of course, Nix proved to be a particularly fast learner, and his impressive rookie showing has led to increased expectations heading into 2025.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton often proved that less is more when it came to Nix, especially when it counted most last season. Payton stressed the importance of not overcoaching his new signal-caller, which bore fruit.
"I think you have to be careful you're not over-coaching," Payton said back in October, after Nix orchestrated a win over the New Orleans Saints. "There are some things he does very well out of the pocket or climbing up in the pocket."
Payton always believed that his quarterback was showing him enough in all the vital departments. Nevertheless, Nix's determination to polish up any weaknesses in his game revealed itself during mandatory minicamp.
Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi observed that Nix now runs the offense without overthinking the play-call or where he's placing his feet.
"[Payton] mentioned it today, he had a completion on a play-action concept that last year he probably wasn't real comfortable with the footwork," Lombardi said last Wednesday. "He came back and said, 'Man, it's so great that I don't have to think about the footwork.' You can just feel the comfort level. He's not thinking as much when you give him the play. He can get in and out of the huddle with a lot more comfort. He doesn't have to think as much. He can just kind of play free and natural, and you can certainly sense that out there."
Working out the inevitable kinks is best done during a rookie debut, but establishing the fundamentals, such as footwork, can often cause a quarterback to stray from playing his more natural game. Nix's second year in the Payton system is all about building an even more well-rounded skill set, which includes relying on him to play more freely.
How Payton approached what the team was doing in the red zone during mandatory minicamp illustrates just how confident he is that Nix can continue to grow in Year 2.
"Today was our first red zone day. He was outstanding [last year]," Payton said of Nix. "[The] significance of the running game crossing the 15 [-yard line], you can't understate. All of that we look at in the offseason, self-scout, 'What do we want to add? What do we want to remove? What can we do better? So I think his performance in that area will improve as we do as a unit."
When it comes to Nix's footwork and even his overall mobility, those who once nit-picked parts of his game will only continue to dig a hole for themselves. Labels like 'game manager,' 'plain boring,' or that Nix was a product of the Payton system have been put out there. The naysayers will likely bandy them all around until the Broncos' quarterback proves himself all over again.
Irrespective of the slights that might come Nix's way, Payton seems completely oblivious to such negative counter-narratives about his hand-picked signal caller. After all, deep down, Payton knows his guy is cut from a different cloth than most second-year quarterbacks in the NFL.
"I don't want to compare him to others because he's different," Payton said of Nix. "I see him much further along right now with what we're doing, taking a play into the huddle real quick. I see him making good decisions. I can't tell you about the others."