The Denver Broncos lost arguably their top offensive and defensive players during Sunday's 31-3 defeat against New Orleans.

Running back Phillip Lindsay (knee) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot) both sustained second-half injuries and were ruled out for the remainder of the game.

“Bryce’s foot started bothering him and Phillip tweaked his knee a little bit. That’s all I know at this point," head coach Vic Fangio told reporters after the Week 12 trouncing.

Callahan's malady is especially worrisome considering his recent history. The sixth-year pro was forced to sit out the entire 2019 campaign after a screw bent in his surgically-repaired foot — an issue that dates back to his time with the Chicago Bears. He also missed the Broncos' Week 9 loss to Atlanta due to his troublesome foot.

An extended absence would be devastating to Denver and Callahan, who's performed at a Pro Bowl level this season, his first on the field in the Mile High City after inking a three-year, $21 million free-agent contract. He entered Sunday having allowed the lowest opposing passer rating (44.8) of any NFL CB, per Pro Football Focus. He's tallied 36 solo tackles, five pass deflections, and two interceptions across nine appearances.

“I know everybody was disappointed that we brought him in last year and he couldn’t play, but he was injured," Fangio said on Nov. 2. "I knew how he could play if he stayed healthy, and he’s proving that this year.”

Callahan's status should be updated no later than Monday. If sidelined, the Broncos will lean heavily on AJ Bouye, Michael Ojemudia, Essang Bassey, and perhaps De'Vante Bausby.

