Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Bucs Predictions & Picks | Week 3
The Denver Broncos have opened the season 0-2 yet again. The Broncos hope to begin balancing the scales this week, but standing in their way are the 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by a red-hot Baker Mayfield.
Will the Broncos get off the schneid in Florida? Let's go around the Mile High Huddle table to see how everyone's feeling about Week 3.
Kenneth Booker (@kenneth_MHH) 0-2: The Broncos defense will be tested as they face off against Mayfield and his talented wideout duo. Look for Denver's defense to keep it respectable through three quarters but ultimately gas out due to the offense's inability to move the chains, win the time of position, and put up points.
Pick: Bucs 27, Broncos 10
James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 1-1: Can we just take a moment to appreciate the brilliance of Mike Evans? He's been in the league a decade, with every single season a 1,000-yard campaign, which could make it a long day for Pat Surtain II. Bo Nix Nix plays better, and defense and special teams keep it close enough through three, but Tampa Bay pulls away late, as the Broncos offense has a few too many miscues and struggles to get going.
Pick: Bucs 31, Broncos 13
Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 1-1: Sooner or later things have to click a little for toothless Broncos. Nix says he's relishing the prospect of playing in the heat and humidity, and it brings the best out in him. Week 3 provides a huge shock and two touchdown passes from Nix, which seals the massively unexpected road win.
Pick: Broncos 21, Bucs 17
Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 0-2: One of the few strengths the Broncos have shown will be tested this week in their secondary with the Bucs having some great weapons to work with this season. I expect another close game, but being on the road in Florida will be a tough uphill battle. Nix throws his first touchdown pass in this one, but it isn’t enough.
Pick: Bucs 20, Broncos 14
Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 1-1: The Broncos defense will have its hands full trying to contain the Bucs' wide receiver duo of Evans and Chris Godwin. To slow the onslaught, look for the Broncos to play a hefty amount of zone coverage. With little hope of the offense mustering a spark, the game will get out of hand in the second half.
Pick: Bucs 30, Broncos 14
Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 2-0: The Broncos have yet to face a good offense in 2024. The Bucs offense is solid with a renewed Mayfield, and it will test just how good the Vance Joseph-led defense really is this season. A Broncos team that is young, led by a rookie quarterback at the helm of a sputtering offense, and traveling to the East Coast for an early game has the makings for a rough showing.
Pick: Bucs 30, Broncos 13
Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 0-2: It's been an ugly two-game start for Sean Payton and Nix, and it's hard to see the Broncos' hapless trend shift against such a hot opponent. Nix will finally show some signs of life and competency, but the Broncos' inability to get the ground game going is the team's ultimate undoing. Joseph's defense keeps it relatively close, but no cigar is had at the end.
Pick: Bucs 24, Broncos 17
Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 0-2: The Broncos have a smorgasbord of things working against them Sunday. They’re on the road in Florida, in September, in an early kickoff, facing a potent offense with a physical ground game and towering receivers. The Broncos are going up against a well coached defense not unlike the opponent that smothered them in Week 2. Until Denver gives a reason to believe again, I’ll trust history to repeat itself once more.
Pick: Bucs 23, Broncos 19
Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 1-1: The Broncos defense has been a pleasant surprise through two weeks, but the offfense appears to be one of the worst in the league. Denver historically is horrific on the road in Septemeber in Florida and Tampa Bay looks to be a much tougher team than the pundits predicted. Denver likely needs a score from its defense or special teams to have a chance — an improbable and unfair position to place them in.
Pick: Bucs 23, Broncos 9
Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 1-1: The Broncos offense has struggled the first two weeks and it won't get any easier against the Bucs. While the defense should be able to do enough, it won't matter if the offense can't capitalize. Expect the Bucs to pull away in the second half as Denver falls to 0-3.
Pick: Bucs 23, Broncos 12
Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 1-1: For a second year in a row, Payton is 0-2 heading into a tough Week 3 matchup. Nix hasn't thrown a passing touchdown, while the Bucs defense hasn’t allowed a passing score. There's too much talent in Tampa for Denver to even come close to winning.
Pick: Bucs 27, Broncos 17
Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) 1-1: The Broncos have to figure out how to get the ground game going to ease the pressure off of Nix somehow. With Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey possibly missing this game due to injury, then Broncos have an opportunity to do so if they can shorten the game and keep the Bucs' explosive offense on the sidelines. I'm predicting a loss here, but wouldn't be surprised to see Denver stun the Bucs.
Pick: Bucs 24, Broncos 17
Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 0-2: Traveling to Florida in September rarely works out for the Broncos, and add in another tough defense and the likelihood of a win decreases even more. The Broncos defense holds on for a while, but it spends too much time on the field as the offense continues to be poor. The defense eventually breaks. It's not another Miami debacle, but the Broncos still get blown out on the road as everything falls apart.
Pick: Bucs 45, Broncos 9
Dylan Von Arx (@DylanVonArxMHH) 1-1: The Broncos have their work cut out against a red-hot Mayfield. The Broncos defense will need to keep Evans and Godwin in check while the offense will have to figure out its identity. Denver is in search of its first win but won't find it in Tampa Bay.
Pick: Bucs 24, Broncos 10
Ron White (@RonWhiteNFL) 1-1: While the Broncos defense will contain Mayfield, Godwin, and Evans, expect the offense to continue struggling with a nonexistent running game and a rookie quarterback still getting acclimated to the NFL. In the end, the Broncos leave Tampa Bay with a loss, falling to 0-3 on the season.
Pick: Bucs 24, Broncos 13
