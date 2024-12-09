Broncos at the Bye: State of the AFC West
November football is in the books, and the AFC West landscape is almost set in stone. The Denver Broncos are on the tail end of their bye, sitting at 8-5 through, which didn’t seem possible with the limited offensive weapons, rookie quarterback, and questionable choice to retain Vance Joseph as defensive coordinator.
But Denver has defied the odds. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers have done well for themselves, while the Las Vegas Raiders are once again drowning in mediocrity for yet another season.
With the Broncos set to emerge from their Week 14 bye, let’s take a step back and assess where their AFC West rivals stand one week into December.
Kansas City Chiefs | 11-1
The Chiefs are still in control of the division, besting the Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, and Broncos in ultra-competitive contests. The Chiefs did, however, suffer their first loss this season at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, so they are actually mortal.
They aren’t the Chiefs we’re used to, however, as they haven’t been explosive offensively, even against the Panthers and Raiders, who are dreadful defensively. The Chiefs are clearly a very well-coached team with Andy Reid at the helm, but they can’t fly so close to the sun in the playoffs as they’ve done in the regular season.
Sometimes, it’s better to be lucky than good, and in a few cases, the stroke of fortune has fallen in Kansas City’s favor, but there’s no denying that the Chiefs are still a powerhouse with Patrick Mahomes and Reid leading the charge.
Los Angeles Chargers | 8-4
The Chargers came out of the other side of November with a 3-1 record. The lone blemish game against the Baltimore Ravens, who won the Harbaugh Bowl once again but only by a single touchdown.
Justin Herbert continues to show he's a top quarterback in the NFL while his pass-catchers still remain woefully inconsistent. The L.A. defense has been absolutely spectacular, making life difficult for the likes of Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.
The Bengals-Chargers primetime slugfest was one to remember and showcased just how much Jim Harbaugh has turned this lowly franchise around. The Chargers are in perfect position for the playoffs, but the Chiefs, Broncos, and Buccaneers will determine their seeding.
That's especially true as the Chargers face off with the Chiefs at Arrowhead on Sunday night.
Las Vegas Raiders | 2-10
November looks like October, especially in the way the Raiders have played. Just like last month, the Raiders were winless again, falling to the Chiefs and Broncos in embarrassing fashion.
Starting quarterback Gardner Mishew suffered a season-ending collarbone injury vs. Denver, and his replacement, Aidan O’Connell, has been just as abysmal. Maxx Crosby has been the Raiders' lone bright spot, wreaking havoc on all opposing offenses, but he can’t win football games alone.
While nothing is official, it’s safe to say Las Vegas will be searching for another head coach and quarterback in the offseason as it wastes yet another year.
The Takeaweay
The AFC West remains competitive for the Broncos, Chiefs, and Chargers, who could all secure their playoff spots in the month of December. The division is as strong as ever, and this last month will test each and every team's spirit.
This is the time of year when champions are made, and it’ll be exciting to see who will step up and who will get stepped on.
