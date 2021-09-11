NFL Insider: S Caden Sterns Broncos' 'Second-Best Rookie' of Summer

Albert Breer of the MMQB gave his five notes from Broncos training camp and what he said about rookie safety Caden Sterns was eyebrow-raising.

The early returns on the Denver Broncos' rookie class have been extremely promising. First-round cornerback, Patrick Surtain II, has looked great and picked up the defense quickly, opening up the possibility for multiple roles.

Through camp, it seemed that second-round running back Javonte Williams or seventh-round rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper was right behind Surtain as the most impressive rookie of the summer, but the next-best-rookie distinction belongs to fifth-round safety Caden Sterns.

Despite being a mid-round draft pick, like Surtain, Sterns quickly picked up the defensive scheme, opening himself up for more opportunities. The former Texas Longhorn was able to show off his range with consistency and his football IQ on and off the field.

Even with that, it was s a little surprising to see The MMQB's Albert Breer name Sterns as the second most impressive rookie in Denver this summer.

"Fifth-round S Caden Sterns has been the team's second-best rookie. Tons of range, smart, has been way more physical than scouts expected," Breer tweeted earlier this week.





No doubt, Sterns was extremely impressive during training camp and preseason. He quickly exceeded expectations for a fifth-round rookie and has seemingly won the No. 3 safety job. However, even with that in mind, being the second most impressive rookie might seem inexplicable to some fans.

Because of how good Williams and Cooper looked out of the box, Breer's second-best designation of Sterns is questionable. Both Williams and Cooper seemed to quickly pick up their side of the ball's scheme and made a big statement early and often in camp practices. On top of that, they made their presence felt in the preseason games as well.

While Sterns earning national buzz is good news for the Broncos and George Paton, especially as it's the GM's first draft class, these rookies need to show it in the regular season. Odds are, these rookies will struggle off and on during the regular season, but what matters is how they bounce back in the face of adversity.

Once the season is over, it will be interesting to see who the second most impressive rookie actually was and whether Sterns will hold onto that honor.

