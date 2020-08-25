Broncos Camp: Five Veterans Feeling the Pressure

NFL teams cut veterans each year after these players fought to make the roster. The Denver Broncos are a young team, so they have the need for veteran leadership, but this team still has plenty of veterans fighting to make the roster.

For some of these vets, their chances to make the final cut are decent, but for others, it seems like everything is stacked against them. This year, there is a whole other factor coming into play as teams make these decisions.

With a pandemic in the world and all the new guidelines NFL teams are following, it could favor the experience veterans bring to the table. For many vets, they bring something the young guys might not have, especially if they were with the team the year before.

Most veterans have some experience in games that matter, which is huge with there being no preseason games. Another aspect is the vets' understanding of the playbook.

Younger players, but especially rookies, may struggle to pick it up while some of these veterans will have had a year in the system. Of course, that isn't the case on the Broncos' offense with a new offensive scheme coming in, but the veterans still have that NFL experience.

This could combine to make for one of the most interesting training camps, and the most vital, for multiple veterans. It's going to be quite interesting to see where teams go.

Will teams who can contend go the veteran route with teams rebuilding going younger? Whatever happens, hopefully, these veterans are able to catch on elsewhere, but it's likely for some that this could be it.

Despite the odds favoring the vets, there are five Broncos who find themselves under pressure to make the roster this summer. I break down each one and why in the video above.

