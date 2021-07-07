Broncos' Salary Cap Situation Could Hint at a Big Splash Coming

The early read on new Denver Broncos general manager George Paton is that he is deliberate in his approach to rebuild the team into a playoff contender. To his credit, Paton took action to build what is roundly projected to be the top secondary in the league, bolstered the Broncos' offensive line with quality talent, and drafted the future bell-cow running back.

Pro Football Focus grades the Broncos roster in the NFL's top-10. This begs the question: why is the buttoned-up GM still sitting on $28.8 million in cap space?

Denver's $28.8M is the second-largest amount of available cap space in the league. Paton is likely pining for last year’s MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is in a loveless relationship with the Green Bay Packers. The Broncos are likely hoping the marriage counseling between the Packers and Rodgers fails and that they can swoop in with Paton's overflowing piggy bank and get the disgruntled quarterback to Denver.

However, if relationship mediation succeeds and Rodgers remains a Packer, Paton will have to call an audible and pivot to invest his war chest into reinforcing depth at key positions.

After five losing seasons, the mantra for the 2021 Broncos must be ‘no excuses.’ Neither injuries, strength of schedule, quarterback play, or not pandemic could justify this team posting another losing season. The Broncos need to have a win-now mentality.

To achieve success, Paton can invest his resources into tightening up the depth at two positions groups where the team is most vulnerable to injury. Let's dive in.

Outside Linebacker

The dynamic duo of Von Miller and Bradley Chubb create match-up nightmares for opposing offenses. Quarterbacks must adjust block protection by either having a tight end and/or running back attempt to neutralize the Broncos’ pass-rush threat. Teams must account for where they're positioned on every play.

The question is, can the pass rushers stay healthy and remain on the field together? Miller is coming off a season-ending tendon injury and Chubb recently had minor ankle surgery, leaving reason to be concerned.

The duo has played together in less than five games since 2018. Besides underrated veteran Malik Reed, the position depth is wafer-thin. The Broncos need to add a quality rotational player.

Candidate to Watch: Shilique Calhoun | ex-New England Patriots

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound linebacker started his career as a third-round selection from the (then) Oakland Raiders. Calhoun finished the 2020 season with the Patriots where he became a rotational player.

Last season, he played in 10 games recording 18 tackles, two sacks, 11 quarterback pressures, and two forced fumbles. Calhoun's strength is his athleticism and a variety of pass rush moves deployed to create pressure. However, he can look to improve his run defense.

Calhoun has to become stouter at the point of attack and develop into a more consistent tackler. Lockdown tackling is a nonnegotiable skill-set in Vic Fangio’s defense.

Although not a day-one starter, Calhoun possesses all the tools to become a consistent contributor. Given an opportunity under Fangio’s expertise in developing linebackers, Calhoun could become a player you could place in any situation and have confidence in his ability to perform.

Calhoun’s Last Contract: $1.5M with Patriots.

Tight Ends

If starter Noah Fant stays healthy, expectations are that he should be knocking on the door to this year’s Pro Bowl. Albert Okwuegbunam flashed potential during limited action last season before tearing his ACL but should be ready to compete at the start of the season.

Also, there are several other suitors in addition to Andrew Beck competing for a roster spot. Denver's current tight end room lacks battled-tested players with significant game experience. The room needs a veteran presence that can contribute both on the field and in the meeting room.

Candidate to Watch: Trey Burton | ex-Indianapolis Colts

The 29-year-old could be the perfect fit for the third tight end spot. At 6-foot-2, 238 pounds, Burton is known for being a superior athlete, with nice hands, good route running, and productivity in key game situations.

Burton gained notoriety in his role in throwing the 'Philly Special' touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles during Super Bowl LII. Last season with the Colts, Burton played in 14 games, catching 28 receptions for 284 yards and three touchdowns.

Although a solid blocker and capable, he will not unseat Fant or Okwuegbunam. Burton has only caught 30-plus passes in a season twice in his seven-year career. But it can’t be forgotten that over his time in the league, Burton has proven to be gifted player and brings big-game experience that could add value to the position group.

Burton's Last Contract: $910K with Colts.

Bottom Line

Broncos Country should feel good about the trajectory of the team based on offseason moves to date. Paton is adding the necessary pieces to make the Broncos competitive.

The upcoming season should see the Broncos achieve a better record than the past five. But is 'better' good enough? Paton is sitting on a stack of cash.

If the GM can’t win the Rodgers sweepstakes, he should immediately swing to fill the remaining roster holes with quality depth. Truthfully, stockpiling cap space won’t keep Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes from tossing five touchdowns when he comes to play at Empower Field.

