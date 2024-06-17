Analyzing Broncos Cash Commitments to OT Position in 2024
With the bulk of the Denver Broncos' roster moves in the books, we're taking a closer look at the resources the team is currently committing to each positional group. Some of this could change once the preseason is over and teams must trim their rosters down to 53 players, plus a 15-man practice squad.
However, examining the current resources utilized will give you an idea about what to expect when the regular season begins. In this installment, we are going to look at the offensive tackles. The Broncos have two veteran tackles who bring a wealth of experience, plus a host of younger players who will compete for depth spots.
Left tackle Garett Bolles is entering the final year of his contract, for which the Broncos owe him $16M in salary that isn't guaranteed. At right tackle, Mike McGlinchey restructured his contract to give the Broncos more cap space, so he'll receive $15M in fully guaranteed money this season — an amount that didn't change even with his restructure.
The Broncos added Matt Peart as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He's due $1.1M in salary for 2024. He's due about $1.3M this season, of which $200K is fully guaranteed.
The rest of the offensive tackles and their cash commitments for 2024 are Quinn Bailey ($1.055M), Frank Crum ($894K, $250K fully guaranteed), Alex Palczewski ($795K) and Demontrey Jacobs ($795K).
The Broncos are committing more than $30M to their starting offensive tackles — a significant investment at the position. It's the most money the Broncos are committing to two players at the same position (Bolles and McGlinchey).
Of course, it makes sense to commit more money to the offensive line when you have a rookie QB, like Bo Nix, on a low-cost contract. The Broncos will be committed to McGlinchey through 2025 because his $17.5M base salary next year vested to fully guaranteed earlier this offseason.
Meanwhile, Bolles enters the final year of his contract, but it's possible the Broncos could extend him. If things work out with Nix, the Broncos might be prepared to keep Bolles for a couple more seasons.
The rest of the offensive tackles are competing for roster spots, though Peart might have the inside track on the swing tackle position. Bailey has been utilized as a guard at times and, though he's a better tackle, his versatility could net him a roster sport.
Of course, it remains to be seen how the other offensive tackles fare in training camp and the preseason. One of them could surprise and claim a roster spot.
But the bottom line is this: The Broncos have a lot of money invested in the offensive tackle position. Again, it makes sense to do that when you aren't committing as much money to your current QBs.
