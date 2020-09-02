SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos' CB Davontae Harris is Earning Praise from Coaches & Players Alike

KeithCummings

Over the last few practice sessions, the Denver Broncos' defense has started to show its teeth to its offensive counterpart. The defense's hunger to prove itself in a competitive environment is exemplified by cornerback Davontae Harris, who is making up for lost time.

After sitting and waiting through an inordinately long offseason, Harris is striking while the iron is hot. 

“We waited seven months for this, I could do this for another two or three months,” Harris said to Ryan Edwards and Benjamin Allbright on KOARadio's Broncos Country Tonight show. “During the offseason, we weren’t sure they’d be an opportunity. I’m sure guys are tired, but we’re all aware that football could be taken away from us. As long as we’ve got an opportunity to compete, that’s what we’re going to do.”

In his first training camp as a Bronco, the 25-year-old has been pitched in a hot battle for the No. 3 cornerback job with De’Vante Bausby and Isaac Yiadom. Harris has fully embraced the open competition because he feels everyone involved is getting a fair shake of the tree to win out.

“I think it’s easy when there are a lot of good guys around you. You want good for good people,” Harris told Edwards and Allbright. “We all want a spot here, but as long as we all have the same information, same drive, we just want the best guys here. The best guy wins, but whatever happens, they’re going to be my guys whether here or not.”

What's the latest from Broncos Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Throughout last season, ex-Broncos' cornerback Chris Harris, Jr. acted as an on-field coach and mentor to the young Harris, and now A.J. Bouye has taken up that mantle to impart to the youngster his NFL knowledge.

“Davontae—one thing I respect about Davontae—he comes to me on an individual basis and just tries to learn everything, whether it’s what I’ve seen from him or what he’s sees from me," Bouye said on Tuesday. "Before I came in here, he pulled me aside after practice to get some press work in. You can really appreciate that from someone like him, who no matter if they made the team or not, they’re always willing to work, day in and day out.”

Simply winning a roster spot is one thing, but earning significant playing time as the third corner role is something that is within the grasp of the former fifth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals. One positive is that head coach Vic Fangio has noted are the strides forward Harris is making in picking up the defensive scheme.

“By no means has he mastered it, but he has made a step here in the last ten days of improving his play, a lot of little things,” Fangio observed.

Even harkening back to the Super Bowl 50 glory days, the importance of having a viable third cornerback who can hold his own is huge. Harris confidently believes that the new-look Broncos' secondary doesn’t need a catchy nickname like its illustrious predecessors the ‘No Fly Zone.’

“We don’t need a nickname, we just need an image,” Harris told KOA. “An image that teams are going to have a hard time putting the ball in the air so they better keep it on the ground.”

Harris arrived in Denver via the waiver wire on the doorstep of last year's regular-season opener. He would go on to start six games in the middle of the season, where he posted 35 tackles (30 solo) and broke up three passes. 

Harris' time as a starter was short-lived, however, as he was eventually usurped by the same corner who he leapfrogged earlier in the season in Yiadom. But with a full year in the scheme and a training camp to boot, it'll be interesting to see how Harris manages in his second season a Bronco. 

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

7 Things We Learned from Broncos' Stadium Scrimmage

What were the takeaways from the Broncos' Stadium Scrimmage?

Chad Jensen

by

EdJL

Predicting the 2020 Broncos: Worst- & Best-Case Scenarios for Each Position Revealed

After a couple of shaky training camp practices, what should fans really expect from the 2020 Broncos? Here are our worst- and best-case scenarios, as well as the most likely fate that awaits each position group.

BobMorris

by

Denverkewl

Five Biggest Standouts from Broncos Camp

The Broncos have seen some shining player performances since training camp began but here are the five most noteworthy.

Erick Trickel

by

Denverkewl

Broncos Awarded ex-Utah Utes OT Darrin Paulo Off Waivers

The Broncos bolstered their offensive tackle depth by making a waiver claim over the weekend.

Chad Jensen

by

DKMI

Ranking the AFC West: Defensive Line | Did Broncos Do Enough?

The Broncos have a nice balance of veteran experience and young talent on the defensive line but how do they measure up to their AFC West foes?

Lance Sanderson

Fangio's Latest Progress Report on Rookie TE Albert Okwuegbunam Hints at his Usage in Broncos' 2020 Offense

How much will the sensational Albert Okwuegbunam factor into the Broncos' offense in 2020? It depends on his blocking. Vic Fangio provided an update in this department.

KeithCummings

Courtland Sutton Provides Inside Perspective on Jerry Jeudy's Training Camp Progress

How Would Courtland Sutton Describe Broncos' Rookie WR Jerry Jeudy? In a Word: 'Special'

Chad Jensen

by

BuckinBronco

Mark Barron's Contract Details with Broncos Revealed

The Broncos paid more than the veteran minimum to bring Mark Barron in on a one-year deal.

Chad Jensen

by

BuckinBronco

A.J. Bouye Sees Parallels Between Broncos' Defense & Jaguars' Vaunted 2017 Unit

The Broncos acquired A.J. Bouye via trade earlier this year and if the early returns in training camp are any indication, getting a fresh start in a new city could be a catalyst for him.

Chad Jensen

by

BuckinBronco

Fangio Updates Broncos' Injuries After Multiple Players were Hurt in Stadium Scrimmage

The Broncos did not come out of their Stadium Scrimmage on Saturday unscathed. After Monday's practice, Vic Fangio provided a health update.

Chad Jensen

by

Gandalf the orange