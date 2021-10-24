3 Changes Fangio Must Make to Revitalize Broncos' Depleted Defense

    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Three Changes Vic Fangio Must Make to Revitalize Broncos' Depleted Defense

    The Broncos' defensive front has been getting exposed and it's past time some changes are made. But what?
    Author:

    Over the course of this four-game losing streak, the Denver Broncos' defensive front has been exposed. There has been a concerning lack of consistent pass rush from anyone not-named Von Miller and Dre'Mont Jones, and Denver's run defense is getting exploited due to injuries to its linebacking corps stacking up. 

    With the Broncos entering a 'mini-bye' week, the coaches need to use this time to make some changes upfront. It's unfortunate that nose tackle Mike Purcell suffered a significant finger injury in Cleveland that will cause him to miss "a couple weeks", but Denver should let him take the time he needs to recover. 

    Even if he wasn't hurt, changing things up on the defensive line, and specifically, Purcell's role, was something that needed to happen anyway. His play has not been good, and it's been palpable with the Broncos missing starting linebacker duo Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell.

    With a dearth of veteran linebacker talent and the poor play from Curtis Robinson and Justin Strnad, it's the biggest reason why Vic Fangio needs to make some D-line changes. The Cleveland Browns targeted Denver's linebackers and rushed the ball at will. 

    The Broncos' rushing defense is an obvious, glaring weakness now that opponents will find easy to exploit — unless Fangio does something about it personnel-wise. But what changes are reasonably within the team's power to implement? 

    Here are three that could have a palpable, quantifiable effect on the Broncos. 

    1. Shuffle the Starting Four

    The first change the Broncos need to do is switch their four-player line. Keep Von Miller as a 7-technique edge defender, play Dre'Mont Jones as a 5-technique, and then go with Shelby Harris and DeShawn Williams as 3-techniques. 

    From there, Denver should rotate Shamar Stephen and McTelvin Agim along the front to relieve guys as needed. These slight tweaks would be a better fit for the 1.5-gap defense Fangio has been playing upfront, especially with all the injuries at linebacker. 

    2. Rush Linebacker: Promote Jonathon Cooper

    The Broncos would keep a rotation of Malik Reed and Cooper opposite of Miller, with the rookie becoming the starter. Cooper's play jumped off the field on Thursday night, demanding more playing time whether Miller is on the field or not. 

    What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    3. Secondary: Two Safeties & a Dime-Backer

    From there, the Broncos fill the secondary with five defensive backs which is a traditional theme for Fangio's defense anyway. Keep three corners out there or use more of the promising rookie safety, Caden Sterns, and bring Kareem Jackson closer to the line of scrimmage. 

    Upside Gain Comes with Downside Risk

    In order to make some defensive gains, Denver has to change things up to help cover its issues at linebacker, and whatever the solution ultimately is, it'll come with some downside risk. My suggestions here wouldn't be a significant change from what Denver currently does. 

    This shuffling might put the middle of the field at risk with one true linebacker on the field and Jackson playing a dime-backer type role, but it's already vulnerable, and this look could give Denver options to cover it up. 

    The Broncos already run three-down linemen with two edge rushers. The difference comes from taking one linebacker off the field for an extra defensive back. It would give Denver a more balanced D-line, with the emphasis on the pass rush.

    Can't Get any Worse

    Strnad and Robinson have proven themselves to be liabilities and one of the objectives of this shuffling would be to take one of them off the field. With what would be essentially a 3-3-5 defense, Fangio could be a bit more creative with his looks, which the Broncos aren't getting currently from his 4-2-5. This could be even more beneficial when rookie third-round linebacker Baron Browning returns from his concussion suffered in Week 6. 

    Bottom Line

    While it's unlikely Denver will make these obvious changes, as Fangio has resisted publicly any notion of schematic and/or personnel adjustments, such a shuffling makes sense with the injuries piling up and what has transpired on the field. Fangio is coaching for his job, but he seems to be set in his ways. 

    Even if it calls the curtains on his head-coaching tenure in the Mile High City. 

    Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio looks on against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
    News

    3 Changes Fangio Must Make to Revitalize Broncos' Depleted Defense

    36 seconds ago
    Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) defends against Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) as Landry goes for a catch during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. The play was ruled incomplete.
    News

    Broncos Rookie Report Card: Week 7

    1 hour ago
    Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
    News

    Broncos Acquire OLB Stephen Weatherly via Trade from Vikings

    22 hours ago
    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) carries the ball as Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53) tackles him during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium.
    News

    Broncos Player Grades For Week 7 at Browns

    Oct 23, 2021
    Von Miller, Vic Fangio
    News

    Fangio Breaks Silence on Von Miller's Pre-Browns Smack Talk Routine

    Oct 22, 2021
    Teddy Bridgewater
    News

    Proposed Trade Has Broncos Landing New Starting QB

    Oct 22, 2021
    Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio calls out in the first quarter during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Vic Fangio Calls Out Broncos' Staff: 'We Have to Coach Better'

    Oct 22, 2021
    Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio talks with side judge Rob Vernatchi (75) during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
    News

    The Good, Bad, & Ugly from Broncos' 17-14 Loss to Browns

    Oct 22, 2021
    Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson gets away from Denver's Justin Strnad on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio, at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won the game 17-14. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal] Browns5
    News

    Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds from Ugly Browns Loss

    Oct 22, 2021