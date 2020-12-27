SI.com
Broncos at Chargers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 16

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos are in Los Angeles to take on the Chargers. Both teams sit at 5-9 and are playing for pride. 

The Broncos are hoping to sweep the Chargers for the second straight year. And Drew Lock is hoping to silence the QB-envy in Broncos Country by going 2-0 against Justin Herbert. 

Meanwhile, we're going to be breaking this game down live and we want you to join us. We'll live-blog and discuss DENvsLAC here in our weekly Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply scrolling to the bottom of this page and click the orange 'JOIN NOW' button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your takes and observations with our staff, subscribers, and fellow members of the MHH community as we react to the game in real-time.

Inactives

First Quarter

Chargers received. 

Nasir Adderley returns the opening kickoff 53 yards to the Broncos' 39-yard line. Herbert in business. 

Herbert hits Stephen Anderson on first down for a 14-yard gain. 

Austin Ekeler picks up three yards on the ground. 

On second down, Herbert hits Kalen Ballage for a 3-yard gain. 

On 3rd-&-4, Herbert targets Mike Williams but it's incomplete. 

Michael Badgley hits the 37-yard field goal. Chargers draw first blood. 

Chargers 3, Broncos 0

Diontae Spencer returns the kickoff to the Broncos' 23-yard line. LeVante Bellamy flagged for holding on the return, backing the Broncos up. 

Lock hits Jerry Jeudy on first down for a 6-yard gain. 

Melvin Gordon picks up eight yards on second down, moving the chains. 

Gordon again for a 6-yard gain on first down. 

Lock hits Tim Patrick for a 5-yard gain, picking up the first down. 

Bellamy gets his first career carry, picks up seven yards. 

Bellamy gets the give again on second down but is stopped for a 1-yard gain. 

On 3rd-&-3, Lock hits Patrick on the slant picking up seven yards and moving the chains. 

On 1st-&-10, Lock scrambles up the gut and picks up six yards. 

On 2nd-&-4, the give is to KJ Hamler on a jet sweep and he picks up three yards but is shaken up on the play. Trainers help him off the field. 

Lock dives forward on the QB keeper and picks up the first down. 

Gordon picks up 17 yards on first down. 

Gordon picks up four yards on first down. 

Lock targets Noah Fant down the ride sideline, looking for the end zone. Incomplete. 

Lock is picked off on 3rd-&-6 from the Chargers' 16-yard line as he scrambles right and throws behind DaeSean Hamilton, tipping the ball up and into the arms of Casey Heyward. No points for the Broncos on this red zone drive. 

This marks the 11th-straight game with a turnover. He hadn't thrown an interception since Week 13 but lost fumbles helped extend his ignominious streak. 

On 3rd-&-5, Herbert throws incomplete but De'Vante Bausby flagged for illegal contact, moving the chains. 

Herbert scrambles on first down, picking up four yards. 

Herbert's pass tipped by Shelby Harris at the line of scrimmage. Incomplete. 

On 3rd-&-6, Herbert throws incomplete after Alexander Johnson gets pressure up the middle. Punt. 

Ty Long's punt goes 50 yards but Spencer returns it 15 yards to the Broncos' 45-yard line. 

Gordon picks up five yards on first down. 

On 2nd-&-5, Gordon dives for a 2-yard gain. 

On 3rd-&-3, Lock hits Fant for a 5-yard gain, moving the chains again. 

Lock goes deep for Fant on 1st-&-10 but it falls incomplete. 

Lock runs the read/option but the Chargers sniff it out and stuff him for a 1-yard gain. 

End of quarter. 

Chargers 3, Broncos 0

Second Quarter

On 3rd-&-9, Lock throws a bullet to Jeudy over the middle picking up 17 yards. 

Gordon stuffed for 1-yard gain on first down. 

On 2nd-&-9, Lock scrambles right but there's nothing there so he throws it away. 

On 3rd-&-9, Lock targets Jeudy but Mike Davis makes a nice play on the ball to break up the pass. Incomplete. 

Brandon McManus attempts his first kick since Week 14 and promptly misses the 42-yarder, wide left. But wait, the Chargers are flagged for jumping offsides. 

On a 37-yard attempt, McManus hits the left upright again. No good. Broncos fail to get points. 

Ballage picks up five yards on first down. 

On 2nd-&-5, Ballage gets three yards. 

On 3rd-&-2, Herbert hits Williams on the slant but he proceeds to pick up 25 yards, moving the chains, and cutting into Broncos' territory. 

A few plays later, Herbert hits Ekeler on a well-designed play, who beats Josey Jewell to the pylon. Touchdown. The extra point is good. 

Chargers 10, Broncos 0

Lock hits Jeudy for a 2-yard gain on first down. 

The screen goes to Bellamy on 2nd-&-10, who picks up nine yards but the yellow laundry flies. Block in the back on Lloyd Cushenberry. 

On 2nd-&-13, Lock targets Jeudy but it's incomplete. 

On 3rd-&-13, Lock hits Jeudy on the bubble screen but picks up 10 yards, coming up well short of the sticks. Punt. 

Sam Martin's punt goes 44 yards out of bounds. Broncos flagged for Alijah Holder running out of bounds. Chargers start on the Chargers' 35-yard line. 

Herbert scrambles for five yards. 

On 2nd-&-5, Herbert hits Anderson for a 5-yard gain. 

On 1st-&-10, Herbert hits a wide-open Jalen Guyton for a 31-yard gain. Michael Ojemudia can't tackle him and Will Parks cleans up his own mess. 

Ekeler picks up two yards on first down but Tre Turner flagged for illegal hands to the face. 

On 3rd-&-11, Herbert targets Williams down the right sideline but Justin Simmons breaks it up.

Badgley hits the 43-yard field goal. Chargers extend lead. 

Chargers 13, Broncos 0

Spencer returns it to the 25-yard line. 

Lock hits Fant on first down for a 10-yard gain. 

On 1st-&-10, Gordon picks up 12 yards. 

Two-minute warning. 

Jeudy drops two passes in a row. 

Brings up 3rd-&-10. Lock fires for Hamilton, but the ball is high and Chris Harris, Jr. is there. Hamilton should have caught it. Three drops in a row. 

Martin's punt goes 38 yards and is fair-caught on the Chargers' 15-yard line. 

Comments (122)
No. 1-50
KeithCummings
KeithCummings

A lot of scratches today.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Another bad start.

nevets4433
nevets4433

Didn’t take long for special teams to be way out of place today. Can’t blame that all on injuries

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Always putting pressure on. Annoying, ST's suck.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Jewell was close there man.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Great to just hold. Sick of saying that!!

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Also Broncos getting absolutely dicked today for draft considerations
Jets and Steelers win (Steelers about to win)
Atlanta blows it, Houston loses and loses Watson

Denver legit lose these next two games and still pick outside top 10.

F***

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

I know this team is stretched thin but my god I’m so tired of special teams

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Fangio will be sacrificing a coach. Guess who?

nevets4433
nevets4433

And now a ST penalty

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

There we go. Feed Jeudy.

nevets4433
nevets4433

2 good runs by MelGo

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

You really have to think what goes on during the week in ST's meetings.

jammy4041
jammy4041

At this point, I want to see how Cox and Bellamy do in what is essentially an extended audition for them. Broncos could be without Gordo

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Bellamy with good vision there. Nice run for him.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Nice to see Bellamy out there.

jammy4041
jammy4041

At this point, I want to see how Cox and Bellamy do in what is essentially an extended audition for them. Broncos could be without Gordon to begin next season, or they might decide to move on from Gordon or Lindsay.

CarlDumler
CarlDumler

Nice to see the run game looking strong!

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Drew getting better stepping up into that pocket.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Ooh hamler got knocked out.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Hamler seeing stars.

Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

Nice to see #Broncos QB Drew Lock climb the pocket after pressure and scramble for 6 yds.

nevets4433
nevets4433

Looks like Freeman gonna get some work

nevets4433
nevets4433

That’s concussion protocol

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

I really hope Hamler isn’t a dude who is always hurt...

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

No KJ rest of way i reckon.

Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

KJ Hamler blaster on WR wrap around / sweep

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Run working nice.

jammy4041
jammy4041

When was the last time the Broncos had a long drive like this?

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

If people are still screaming about the OL this offseason I legit will question their eye sight

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

get some air under that drew

CarlDumler
CarlDumler

Jags have the 1st overall pick.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Nice long drive and another end zone pick.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

i get trying to make a play there, but that's the same bad decision making we saw for weeks with Lock.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

take the points you have in hand man

nevets4433
nevets4433

How many INTs is that in the end zone this year. Trying to be patient but this is getting like groundhogs day

jammy4041
jammy4041

That was not good process. Just seemed super late he decided to throw it. Need to accept that a field goal is better than a pick in that situation.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Same old frustrations of the season in the one drive.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

This Drew Lock kid might be turnover prone

Waltm6$6
Waltm6$6

That has to be the end of Lock, why not just run for a 1st rather than throw a bad pass. Stupid

Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

#Chargers CB Casey Hayward with the INT after #Broncos QB Drew Lock’s sidearm pass intended for WR DaeSean Hamilton was deflected.

Nice drive, kills momentum. Situation football in the red zone.

17 Turnovers for Lock (leads AFC)

Denverkewl
Denverkewl

Thrown behind receiver. Ugh

nevets4433
nevets4433

Walt I don’t think he had the first down, he was covered on that run. but throw it away and take 3

Denverkewl
Denverkewl

MHH Hero Bausby screwing up...again

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Takes 3 points off the board. Drew not getting it.

jimtaylor
jimtaylor

I want to like Lock but he makes it so hard to support him in any way. He just doesn't seem to get it.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Bausby a liability.

Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

It’s the league. Let it rip!

jammy4041
jammy4041

Good stand by the defense after a fresh set of downs, and a nifty return by Spencer.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Parks really suits that #27

