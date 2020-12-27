Broncos at Chargers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 16

The Denver Broncos are in Los Angeles to take on the Chargers. Both teams sit at 5-9 and are playing for pride.

The Broncos are hoping to sweep the Chargers for the second straight year. And Drew Lock is hoping to silence the QB-envy in Broncos Country by going 2-0 against Justin Herbert.

First Quarter

Chargers received.

Nasir Adderley returns the opening kickoff 53 yards to the Broncos' 39-yard line. Herbert in business.

Herbert hits Stephen Anderson on first down for a 14-yard gain.

Austin Ekeler picks up three yards on the ground.

On second down, Herbert hits Kalen Ballage for a 3-yard gain.

On 3rd- & -4, Herbert targets Mike Williams but it's incomplete.

Michael Badgley hits the 37-yard field goal. Chargers draw first blood.

Chargers 3, Broncos 0

Diontae Spencer returns the kickoff to the Broncos' 23-yard line. LeVante Bellamy flagged for holding on the return, backing the Broncos up.

Lock hits Jerry Jeudy on first down for a 6-yard gain.

Melvin Gordon picks up eight yards on second down, moving the chains.

Gordon again for a 6-yard gain on first down.

Lock hits Tim Patrick for a 5-yard gain, picking up the first down.

Bellamy gets his first career carry, picks up seven yards.

Bellamy gets the give again on second down but is stopped for a 1-yard gain.

On 3rd- & -3, Lock hits Patrick on the slant picking up seven yards and moving the chains.

On 1st- & -10, Lock scrambles up the gut and picks up six yards.

On 2nd- & -4, the give is to KJ Hamler on a jet sweep and he picks up three yards but is shaken up on the play. Trainers help him off the field.

Lock dives forward on the QB keeper and picks up the first down.

Gordon picks up 17 yards on first down.

Gordon picks up four yards on first down.

Lock targets Noah Fant down the ride sideline, looking for the end zone. Incomplete.

Lock is picked off on 3rd- & -6 from the Chargers' 16-yard line as he scrambles right and throws behind DaeSean Hamilton, tipping the ball up and into the arms of Casey Heyward. No points for the Broncos on this red zone drive.

This marks the 11th-straight game with a turnover. He hadn't thrown an interception since Week 13 but lost fumbles helped extend his ignominious streak.

On 3rd- & -5, Herbert throws incomplete but De'Vante Bausby flagged for illegal contact, moving the chains.

Herbert scrambles on first down, picking up four yards.

Herbert's pass tipped by Shelby Harris at the line of scrimmage. Incomplete.

On 3rd- & -6, Herbert throws incomplete after Alexander Johnson gets pressure up the middle. Punt.

Ty Long's punt goes 50 yards but Spencer returns it 15 yards to the Broncos' 45-yard line.

Gordon picks up five yards on first down.

On 2nd- & -5, Gordon dives for a 2-yard gain.

On 3rd- & -3, Lock hits Fant for a 5-yard gain, moving the chains again.

Lock goes deep for Fant on 1st- & -10 but it falls incomplete.

Lock runs the read/option but the Chargers sniff it out and stuff him for a 1-yard gain.

End of quarter.

Chargers 3, Broncos 0

Second Quarter

On 3rd- & -9, Lock throws a bullet to Jeudy over the middle picking up 17 yards.

Gordon stuffed for 1-yard gain on first down.

On 2nd- & -9, Lock scrambles right but there's nothing there so he throws it away.

On 3rd- & -9, Lock targets Jeudy but Mike Davis makes a nice play on the ball to break up the pass. Incomplete.

Brandon McManus attempts his first kick since Week 14 and promptly misses the 42-yarder, wide left. But wait, the Chargers are flagged for jumping offsides.

On a 37-yard attempt, McManus hits the left upright again. No good. Broncos fail to get points.

Ballage picks up five yards on first down.

On 2nd- & -5, Ballage gets three yards.

On 3rd- & -2, Herbert hits Williams on the slant but he proceeds to pick up 25 yards, moving the chains, and cutting into Broncos' territory.

A few plays later, Herbert hits Ekeler on a well-designed play, who beats Josey Jewell to the pylon. Touchdown. The extra point is good.

Chargers 10, Broncos 0

Lock hits Jeudy for a 2-yard gain on first down.

The screen goes to Bellamy on 2nd- & -10, who picks up nine yards but the yellow laundry flies. Block in the back on Lloyd Cushenberry.

On 2nd- & -13, Lock targets Jeudy but it's incomplete.

On 3rd- & -13, Lock hits Jeudy on the bubble screen but picks up 10 yards, coming up well short of the sticks. Punt.

Sam Martin's punt goes 44 yards out of bounds. Broncos flagged for Alijah Holder running out of bounds. Chargers start on the Chargers' 35-yard line.

Herbert scrambles for five yards.

On 2nd- & -5, Herbert hits Anderson for a 5-yard gain.

On 1st- & -10, Herbert hits a wide-open Jalen Guyton for a 31-yard gain. Michael Ojemudia can't tackle him and Will Parks cleans up his own mess.

Ekeler picks up two yards on first down but Tre Turner flagged for illegal hands to the face.

On 3rd- & -11, Herbert targets Williams down the right sideline but Justin Simmons breaks it up.

Badgley hits the 43-yard field goal. Chargers extend lead.

Chargers 13, Broncos 0

Spencer returns it to the 25-yard line.

Lock hits Fant on first down for a 10-yard gain.

On 1st- & -10, Gordon picks up 12 yards.

Two-minute warning.

Jeudy drops two passes in a row.

Brings up 3rd- & -10. Lock fires for Hamilton, but the ball is high and Chris Harris, Jr. is there. Hamilton should have caught it. Three drops in a row.

Martin's punt goes 38 yards and is fair-caught on the Chargers' 15-yard line.