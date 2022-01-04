The Denver Broncos were not at full strength vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, to say the least,. But Denver's performance was horrific on Sunday.

The Broncos were whipped in every aspect of the game and the 34-13 loss closed out the season as the team was eliminated from any playoff contention. It should also close the book on this inept coaching staff.

Continuing the Week 17 postmortem, who were Denver's biggest studs and duds? Let's dive in.

Dud: Vic Fangio | HC

In three seasons, Fangio has lost 29 games, the most of any Broncos head coach who coached the team for less than five seasons. On display in the Chargers games was every head-coaching blunder we've seen throughout Fangio’s tenure.

Mental mistakes, poor decisions on challenges, going for it on fourth down at ill-advised moments, poor tackling, questionable play-calling, and Fangio's absolute refusal to relieve special teams coordinator Tom McMahon of his duties. In other words, everything that Fangio promised wouldn't happen in his now comical 'death by inches' speech unfolded on the field against the Chargers.

Fangio's time in the Mile High City should be over and if it isn’t, it would go down as the worst mistake by GM George Paton.

Stud: Noah Fant | TE

Fant finally had the type of game that many had envisioned all season. Alas, it was too little too late. Fant hauled in six receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown.

He was able to get yards after the catch vs. the Chargers, something that was non-existent the heretofore this season. Fant was the only star of the game for the Broncos in the losing effort.

Dud: Diontae Spencer | PR/KR/WR

Spencer did the worst thing a punt returner could do: he fumbled the ball. It came at the worst possible time, too. The Broncos stopped the Chargers' offense deep in L.A. territory and was set up well to get the ball back in great field position.

The score was not yet out of hand and a nice drive could have changed the game. But Spencer put the ball on the ground and the Chargers recovered, then proceeded to march down the field to score a touchdown. The Broncos were defeated at that point and the rout was on. It was a pivotal moment in the game and Spencer cost them big.

Stud: Brandon McManus | K

The Broncos' special teams unit has been the worst in the league since McMahon has been the coach, but McManus typically isn’t lumped into that equation. On Sunday, McManus only attempted two field goals, but both were successful, including a huge 61-yarder to end the first half.

He also nailed his only extra-point attempt, making him responsible for seven of Denver's 13 total points on the day.

Dud(s): Jonas Griffith & Micah Kiser | LB

The Broncos' inside linebackers racked up double-digit tackles, respectively, but were abused by the running backs catching passes out of the backfield. Time and again, the Chargers' running backs made either huge gains or moved the sticks with big catches out of the backfield.

Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson combined for 74 yards receiving on six receptions. The inside linebacker group had a forgettable performance all around, but failing to defend the running backs in the passing game was the worst is what landed them on the 'duds' list.

