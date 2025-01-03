Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Chiefs Bold Predictions & Picks
This is it. The Denver Broncos entering Week 18 with all the marbles on the table.
This will be the Broncos' third straight 'win, and you're in' a scenario with the Kansas City Chiefs coming to town. If the Broncos win, they'll punch their first ticket to the playoffs since 2015, snapping an eight-year drought. A loss, and they're likely done for the year.
Fortunately for Denver, the Chiefs will be resting their starters, including Patrick Mahomes. As the AFC's No. 1 seed, they've earned that privilege, but if there's any team under the sun that would love to spoil Denver's redemption arc, it's Kansas City.
How will this one shake out? Let's go around the table to see how the Mile High Huddle staff envisions Broncos-Chiefs unfolding.
Scott Kennedy (@ScoutKennedy) 12-4: We're all familiar with the talking point: "It boils down to who wants it more." Well, this one isn't close. Denver has to win, and the Chiefs will be hoping to get through the game injury-free as little-used players get a chance to audition for 2025. Sean Payton gets Bo Nix at least three touchdown passes as the Broncos cruise.
Pick: Broncos 34, Chiefs 13
Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 11-5: The Chiefs may be resting starters but that doesn't mean they're a pushover. If there's any difference, though, it won't be Carson Wentz replacing Mahomes, but that Chris Jones will likely not play. And let's not forget a blocked field goal was the only thing that saved the Chiefs last time. The Broncos should do enough to get it done.
Pick: Broncos 23, Chiefs 20
Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 11-5: The Broncos have been struggling of late. Playing two of the best five quarterbacks in football, the Broncos defense has massively regressed. Fortunately for Denver, that streak of elite quarterback opponents stops (for at least one week). The Broncos simply need to play smart football and take care of business.
Pick: Broncos 26, Chiefs 13
Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 11-5: It has been “win one game and they’re in the playoffs” for the past three weeks. The Broncos should beat the Chiefs’ backups but unfortunately the franchise has been disappointing Broncos Country for nearly a decade.
Pick: Chiefs 23, Broncos 20
James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 11-5: The Broncos control their destiny when it comes to the playoffs but they have done so for the past couple of weeks and salted away the opportunity. If the Broncos can play fundamental football in all three phases, they can win this game. The Broncos have had a good season but unfortunately, I have a bad feeling that this isn't going to go their way. Denver comes out sloppy in the first half which dooms them. A late comeback ultimately falls short.
Pick: Chiefs 24, Broncos 20
Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) 11-5: I don't care that the Chiefs aren't playing some key starters in this game. They're legitimate Super Bowl contenders and their depth is still really good. The Broncos better come ready and play their best game when it matters the most. I expect a much closer game than the betting line predicts, but Denver wins on a last-second Wil Lutz field goal.
Pick: Broncos 16, Chiefs 14
Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 10-6: This game means quite literally everything to the Broncos, and quite literally nothing to their opponent. It's win and in. Last game of the year. At home. Against the hated Chiefs'... backups. There is no — and I repeat no — reason Denver should lose this game. It's unfathomable to even consider. It better not happen.
Pick: Broncos 22, Chiefs 19
Dylan Von Arx (@DylanVonArxMHH) 10-6: The Chiefs will sit multiple starters including Mahomes and Travis Kelce but that doesn't mean the Broncos can take them lightly. Payton hasn't coached well enough to win the past two games, but if he can stick with the run game, Denver should lock up its first playoff berth since 2015.
Pick: Broncos 20, Chiefs 13
Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 10-6: The Broncos squandered two bites at the apple, but Payton and Nix won't let that happen a third time. The Chiefs' backups will put up a valiant effort early, but the predatory nature of the Broncos defense comes back to the fore, as the Broncos feast on takeaways and sacks, handing Nix enough extra possessions to toss three touchdown passes. The Broncos won't let the fans down, delivering a playoff berth... finally.
Pick: Broncos 30, Chiefs 16
Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 9-7: If the Broncos can't beat the second-string Chiefs, then maybe they don't deserve to make the playoffs. Two blown opportunities against quality opponents have already come and gone, but another loss and the Broncos are playoff toast. Sunday will be a battle for long stretches, but the Broncos ultimately ride on the back of the stellar defense and Nix's shoulders to secure the vital win.
Pick: Broncos 31, Chiefs 21
Ron White (@RonWhiteNFL) 9-7: Expect a strategic game from Payton that involves more on the ground game with timely passes from Nix. The Broncos defense should be able to neutralize Wentz and create turnovers. The home team wins and rejoices as the Broncos punch their ticket to the playoffs.
Pick: Broncos 28, Chiefs 17
Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 9-7: It doesn’t matter that the Broncos are on a two-game losing streak with a final opportunity for a playoff berth vs. the Chiefs' B-squad. It also doesn’t matter that Payton is in his second season in Denver and first year with Nix. The Broncos win, come hell or high water as fans rejoice because anything is possible in the playoffs.
Pick: Broncos 27, Chiefs 13
Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 8-8: Though their offense ranks 21st in the league, the Broncos, fueled by a defense that will improve its third-down performance, will knock out the Chiefs in a tighter-than-expected AFC West showdown. The Broncos will capitalize on Mahomes's absence, forcing Wentz into a costly interception in the waning moments, and allowing the Broncos to pull off the upset and launch themselves into the playoffs.
Pick: Broncos 27, Chiefs 24
Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 8-8: This Bronco team has been underrated the entire season. A young team with a lot of players trying to prove they're better than most of the NFL world thought. The Broncos come out strong in this one establishing a strong run game and take control from beginning to end. Nix throws a couple of touchdowns to add to his strong rookie season and the Broncos finally find themselves in the playoffs.
Pick: Broncos 27, Chiefs 13
Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 8-8: The Chiefs are resting starters and have nothing to play for, but that doesn't make it a cake walk for the Broncos, who have everything to lose. The Broncos win and they're in the playoffs, and they've already failed twice at getting that vital victory. If they fail again, the Broncos can still get in with help but it's always best to control your own fate. The Broncos manage the get it done, despite some questionable decisions and play-calling from the coaches and the defense continuing its struggles.
Pick: Broncos 34, Chiefs 27
Kenneth Booker (@kenneth_MHH) 6-10: For Denver to clinch victory, it needs to take control of the game right from the start. Failing to do so would give the Chiefs' backups a chance to build their confidence and shift the momentum in what could be a tightly contested battle.
Pick: Broncos 27, Chiefs 16
