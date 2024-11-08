Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Chiefs Bold Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos are coming off a 31-point beatdown and face another top-tier test on the road. The Kansas City Chiefs await, they have the undefeated, back-to-back World Champion fame.
Can a Bo Nix-led Broncos squad come out on top? What'll it take?
Let's go around the table to see how the Mile High Huddle staff predicts this one shaking out.
Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 6-3: The Broncos have been beaten up by the Chiefs for so long that it seems like a foregone conclusion that they will lose again. The Broncos have to ignite a changing of the guard and this game will signal it is coming sooner rather than later if they can win. The players and coaches know the importance of this outcome and will be victorious in a surprise upset on the strength of their defense and special teams.
Pick: Broncos 33, Chiefs 22
Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 6-3: The Broncos are better than their output last week. Unfortunately, things don’t get easier this week, as the Chiefs are the most balanced team in the AFC and the most efficient offense in football. Denver will need to execute long drives and win the field position bottle. Key stat: can Denver’s defense get off the field on third down? Even without dynamic pass catchers, it’s a tough task against Patrick Mahomes.
Pick: Chiefs 20, Broncos 17
Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 6-3: The Chiefs are good in all three phases of the game but it's the defense that stands out the most. The offense isn't the Baltimore juggernaut, but it's no pushover. The Broncos defense should do better this week but the offense may find it tougher to get going. I expect a competitive game but it goes to the Chiefs in the end.
Pick: Chiefs 20, Broncos 13
Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 5-4: The trip to Baltimore provided the kind of bump down to earth that only veteran coaches can navigate. Splitting these two crucial road games would be a massive step toward the playoffs, and that's still on the table. Sheer familiarity with the opponent provides a vital edge this week as the defense comes back to life and Nix runs for the winning score in overtime.
Pick: Broncos 27, Chiefs 21
James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 5-4: The Broncos are still learning to win. The Chiefs are a winning machine, and know how to play down the stretch. The Broncos need to play their best game of the season but after a few miscues, this is going to get ugly and quick.
Pick: Chiefs 47, Broncos 13
Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 5-4: Though not mathematically a must-win, it is a must-win in the sense that the Broncos — if they themselves aim to make the playoffs — must prove they can vanquish other contending clubs. That didn’t happen in Baltimore. And while the game in Kansas City should be more competitive, the Broncos likely will show they’re simply a cut below the A-list of the NFL. Round 2 against the Chiefs? Perhaps a different story.
Pick: Chiefs 24, Broncos 19
Dylan Von Arx (@DylanVonArxMHH) 5-4: The Broncos got a huge wake up call in Baltimore and the road doesn't get easier going into Arrowhead. The defense should have a better outing against a turnover-prone Mahomes, but the Broncos offense doesn't have enough firepower to be a threat. The hostile environment and championship pedigree of the Chiefs will prove to be too much for Denver on Sunday
Pick: Chiefs 23, Broncos 17
Ron White (@RonWhiteNFL) 5-4: Sean Payton must have a solid offensive game plan to counteract any surprises from Steve Spagnuolo. The Broncos defense is hungry and there will be several opportunities to rattle Mahomes. The motivation as a result of last week will pay dividends and lead to a Broncos victory.
Pick: Broncos 23, Chiefs 21
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 4-5: The Broncos face an unbeaten Chiefs team with a balanced offense and a tough defense that’s been rock-solid all season. Denver’s hopes rest on its fifth-ranked defense and elite special teams to slow Mahomes and spark a lagging offense. If the Broncos can overcome the 7.5-point spread, they’ll make a strong case as a serious playoff contender.
Pick: Chiefs 27, Broncos 17
Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 4-5: The Chiefs have won six of their eight games by one possession, foreshadowing a competitive game from Broncos. Vance Joseph’s defense should bounce back with a furious pass rush performance on Mahomes. Nix puts the Broncos on his back and wills his team to victory. Denver spoils the Chiefs' perfect record and wins at Arrowhead for the first time since 2015.
Pick: Broncos 30, Chiefs 27
Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) 4-5: It's going to be really interesting to see how Joseph rebounds coming off an embarrassing loss in which Zay Flowers carved up the Broncos' secondary. Kansas City has Xavier Worthy, who brings a similar skill set to the field. Denver is going to have to control the ball and keep the Chiefs offense off of the field, but its defense is legitimately one of the best units in the league. This one seems like it could get pretty ugly for the good guys.
Pick: Chiefs 31, Broncos 19
Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 4-5: That game in Baltimore was a reality check. A.) this team still can't eliminate the self-inflicted wounds, and B.) when it does shoot itself in the foot, it lacks the wherewithal to overcome it. The only hope in this one is the Broncos defense bouncing back with aplomb and notching multiple takeaways on Mahomes and company. The Chiefs are undefeated. Eventually, that bubble will burst, but not this week, as the Broncos fall back to .500.
Pick: Chiefs 23, Broncos 16
Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 3-6: After last week's disaster, I hope the Broncos defense is a little more ready for this game. The Chiefs are a better matchup for this Broncos defense so I don't expect this game to get out of hand like last week. The Broncos play a cleaner game on both sides keeping this one interesting but a late touchdown run by the Chiefs secures the win for them. Nix has himself a decent game against a tough defense scoring three total touchdowns.
Pick: Chiefs 24, Broncos 21
Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 3-6: The Broncos struggled to handle the Ravens, but the Chiefs offense isn't the threat it once was. Kansas City's passing game is hit-or-miss but it has a good, efficient ground game. The bigger question for the Broncos is whether they can get their offense going consistently against a tough Chiefs defense on the road and not shoot themselves in the foot, on both sides of the ball, with penalties. It's a close one but Broncos fall short.
Pick: Chiefs 27, Broncos 17
Kenneth Booker (@kenneth_MHH) 2-7: Fortunately for the Broncos, this may be the most beatable 8-0 team in recent memory. Look for Denver's defense to have redemption game after suffering an embarrassing loss last week in Baltimore, as Nix brings home the victory, delivering a gritty performance in an impressive road win.
Pick: Broncos 27, Chiefs 24
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!