Broncos Leap-Frog Up ESPN's Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings

The Broncos managed to climb the NFL power rankings, per ESPN, after completing the 2021 draft.

This time of year, NFL power rankings are as ubiquitous as mock drafts are from January through April. Because of their abundance, power rankings can be cheap and devoid of any real value or merit.

There are a few exceptions, however, especially when it comes to national media outlets with a proven legacy. Sports Illustrated is, of course, one of them. SI's post-draft ranking saw the Denver Broncos climb from No. 24 to 22.

ESPN is another outlet whose rankings carry weight.

With the 2021 NFL draft in the books, ESPN rallied its NFL Nation beat writers, most (if not all) of whom are credentialed with their respective teams, to poll for power rankings. The Denver Broncos checked in at No. 26, which isn't anything to write home about on the surface.

But drilling a little deeper, we find that coming out of the draft, the Broncos saw a modest climb up ESPN's power rankings. Long-time Denver insider Jeff Legwold provided the rationale for George Paton's team moving up the totem pole.

26. Denver Broncos

Post-free-agency ranking: 27

Player who benefited most from draft: OLBs Von Miller and Bradley Chubb

It's a tie because life could be far better for the Broncos' two most prominent pass-rushers given all of the team's offseason work on the secondary. Not only did they sign cornerbacks Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby in free agency, re-sign safety Justin Simmons to a megadeal and bring back safety Kareem on a one-year deal, the Broncos also selected Alabama CB Pat Surtain II with their first-round pick. Surtain will be in the mix for significant playing time from the moment the equipment staff hands him his helmet. It all points to improved coverage and more sack opportunities for Denver's pass-rushers. -- Jeff Legwold

Yes, the Broncos jumped one spot in ESPN's power rankings but even that slight climb should encourage fans. As Legwold says, this team really loaded up on defense in 2021 — between free agency and the draft — which was badly needed after the pendulum swung so heavily toward the offensive side of the ball from 2018-20.

That's not to say then-GM John Elway ignored the defense over that span because the Broncos invested the No. 5 overall pick in 2018 in Chubb but of the team's 13 premium-round draft picks (rounds 1-3), just five of them were defenders, including Chubb, now-New York Giants CB Isaac Yiadom, DL Dre'Mont Jones, CB Michael Ojemudia, and DL McTelvin Agim.

The Broncos needed to restock the offensive cupboards as life post-Super Bowl 50 saw all the heroes of that World Championship get old and flame out. But after witnessing how thin the team's defensive depth was in 2020 when starter after starter went down, Paton had to do something to balance out the scales.

From Surtain to third-round linebacker Baron Browning, Paton's draft haul only reinforced the still glaring roster holes on the defensive side of the ball. The safety duo of Caden Sterns and Jamar Johnson — drafted 12 picks apart in Round 5 — combined with seventh-round edge rusher Jonathon Cooper and defensive tackle Marquiss Spencer, put the finishing touches on filling what holes remained on Vic Fangio's defense depth-wise.

The Broncos are now officially loaded for bear on this hunt defensively and the offense is oozing young, dynamic talent. All that's left is for the quarterback — Drew Lock — to step up to the plate, and realize the potential the team sees in him.

If Lock can manufacture a quality of play even akin to his Weeks 11-17 body of work last year, the Broncos are going to be a very, very hard team to beat. That's the rub.

NFL teams go only so far as their respective QB will take them. The Broncos have proven that cold, hard NFL reality with gusto since Peyton Manning hung up his cleats.

If Lock 'pops' in 2021, the Broncos will be set up to challenge deep into the playoffs. But that's a big 'if.'

Paton and Fangio are hoping that the presence of veteran Teddy Bridgewater will provide that missing-from-the-equation (in 2020) competitive anxiety to push Lock and elevate his game. Time will tell if Paton's Bill Parcells-esque football psychology will work on Lock.

But if it does, watch out.

