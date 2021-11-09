The Good, Bad, & Ugly from Broncos' 30-16 Upset Win Over Cowboys

We're not done analyzing the positive and negative from Denver's massive upset win in Dallas.

The Denver Broncos stunned the NFL world by beating the Dallas Cowboys in dominating fashion with a 30-16 victory. After trading future Hall-of-Famer Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, many felt the Broncos had thrown in the towel on the season.

But the players and coaching staff ignored the negativity in the air and focused on doing their job in grand fashion. Hopefully, this game is a harbinger for what remains of the season for the Orange and Blue.

Let's review the good, bad, and ugly from the Broncos' massive upset win over the Cowboys.

The Good

Defensive Domination

The Broncos played lock-down defense against one of the most potent offenses in the league. Denver's defensive front-four kept Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott under constant duress.

Rookie outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper was on fire, sacking Prescott twice in key game situations. The Broncos' defense refused to be pushed around in short-yardage situations and was able to able to shut down the Dallas offense on three fourth-down situations, including two early in the game that set the tone.

The Broncos decisively played complimentary defense. The defensive line stuffed running back Ezekiel Elliott, the linebackers played with a high motor and swarmed, and the secondary played suffocating coverage. After a few questionable defensive game plans, head coach Vic Fangio called the best game of the season thus far, outcoaching Dallas' media darling offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Teddy Bridgewater

After four sluggish performances, Bridgewater was a difference-maker in Sunday’s contest. The veteran signal-caller made the right reads and was strategically aggressive with deep passes.

Bridgewater completed 19-of-28 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown, plus a rushing score, which was a savvy goal-line sneak. A key component of the Broncos' win was the QB.

Clock Control

The Broncos' offense controlled the clock — to the tune of 41:12 to 18:48 — keeping the Cowboys’ high-powered offense on the sideline. The rushing attack was the tip of the spear with Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams combining for 191 yards on the ground and sucking all the sand out of the game's hourglass.

Although Bridgewater's play this season has not been stellar, when given enough time in the pocket, he is efficient. For those calling for Drew Lock to start, pump the brakes.

The remarks of GM George Paton and Fangio, regarding their belief in Teddy, reveal that barring injury, Bridgewater will be the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

Offensive Line

The offensive line opened holes as wide as the Colorado River. Denver's O-line kept the Cowboys’ defenders on their heels the entire game, no matter whose number was called. Let's hope the offensive line can maintain its high level of play as the unit’s performance was an essential component in the Broncos' upset victory.

The Bad

Special Teams

The Broncos continue to be plagued by poor special teams play. Basic kickoff coverage seems to be too complicated for the unit to master. During the opening kickoff, the Broncos' embattled third-phase unit gave up a long, demoralizing return.

More dire was a blocked punt the Broncos relinquished, which was fortunately negated due to a weird rule that is rarely seen implemented in the NFL. Kicker Brandon McManus, one of the most reliable specialists in the league, missed a makeable field goal and an extra point.

"Yeah, our special teams took the day off today," Fangio said post-game.

The special teams unit owes its offensive and defensive counterparts a cup of Gatorade for bailing them out of yet another bad performance.

The Ugly

Injuries

The Grim Reaper continues to lurk around the Broncos' roster. Rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II, right guard Graham Glasgow, and right tackle Bobby Massie left the game with injuries. Surtain and Massie will miss time while Glasgow is done for the year.

The Broncos' 'next man up' mentality is being tested by injuries and NFL COVID protocols.

