The Broncos are banged up, as per usual, this week going into Dallas.

The Denver Broncos got back to .500 and then promptly traded Von Miller. Sunday will mark this team's first game sans Miller and it comes against a juggernaut Dallas Cowboys offense.

The Cowboys are teeming with offensive talent and the defense has some blue-chip players, too. Trevon Diggs is channeling his inner 2005 Champ Bailey with a whopping seven interceptions already this season which is a number greater than that of the entire Broncos' defense.

Defensively, the Cowboys also have a decent edge rush and a pair of very good off-ball linebackers, including rookie first-rounder Micah Parsons. If the Broncos are going to play the foil as 10-point underdogs, it'll start with making sure Teddy Bridgewater stays upright and on the field.

With injuries befalling the Broncos' offensive line, head coach Vic Fangio unveiled the team's final injury report for Week 9. Here's how it shaped up for both clubs.

Luke Patterson/Mile High Huddle

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Broncos

Garett Bolles has been ruled out which means Calvin Anderson will start at left tackle. Anderson has two career starts under his belt and is the epitome of untested. He'll get his NFL education on Sunday vs. Randy Gregory.

The Broncos also listed S Caden Sterns (shoulder), TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee), NT Mike Purcell (thumb), OG Graham Glasgow (hip), and OLB Malik Reed (hip) as questionable. While each of these players' availability is paramount this week, Albert O. and Reed are the two to worry over.

Starting tight end Noah Fant will miss Week 9 on the COVID/reserve list so Bridgewater and company will need Okwuegbunam's big-bodied athleticism over the middle of the field and as an outlet. If Albert O can't go, it'll be Eric Saubert getting the start and seeing the lion's share of the action.

With Miller's talents now benefiting the Los Angeles Rams, the Broncos have a production vacuum at rush linebacker. At first glance, the good news was that Reed produced arguably his best game as a Bronco in last week's win over Washington with Miller sidelined and that caliber of play is what the defense will need moving forward if it even hopes to approach compensating for the loss of the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys have their fair share of injuries, too.

Cowboys

Ruled out of Sunday's action are perennial Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith and TE Blake Jarwin. The Cowboys also listed their top-two wideouts — Amari Cooper (hamstring) and CeeDee Lamb (ankle) — as questionable.

However, each wideout participated in practice this week, albeit on a limited basis. I'd be surprised if either misses Sunday's action.

And let's not forget, one name on the injury report but listed as a full participant in practice all week is none other than quarterback Dak Prescott. The Broncos will get Dallas' best shot.

Let's hope Fangio and company come correct. The only way the Broncos are walking out of Dallas with a victory is if the team plays truly inspired football in the wake of a massive shake-up inside the locker room with the face of the franchise getting traded after 10.5 seasons.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!