If the Broncos find a way to come out on top in Dallas, there are three boxes that have to be checked.

For the first time in a decade, the Denver Broncos will play a game without linebacker Von Miller on the roster. Earlier this week, GM George Paton traded the pass rusher to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a second and third-round draft pick in 2022.

While Broncos Country is still reeling from the blockbuster trade that sent away the franchise’s most decorated defensive player, Denver still has to travel to the Lonestar State to square off against the Dallas Cowboys — one of the best teams in the league.

The ugly win against the Washington Football Team last week got the Broncos back to a .500 record while the 7-1 Cowboys are red-hot halfway through the regular season. To add salt to a very fresh and open wound, Paton also doubled down publicly in his support for Vic Fangio and his coaching staff on Tuesday.

Meaning, it’s extremely unlikely that Fangio gets dismissed before season's end. So, is it any wonder that Broncos Country feels that the franchise is directionless and sliding deeper into irrelevancy? Fans and players alike are navigating the implications of the Miller trade, but it’s also important to remember that the game of football can be as emotional as a daytime soap opera.

Dallas is currently on a six-game winning streak and is a 10-point favorite against Denver. Trap games are a thing in the NFL and the league’s most elite teams all get caught slipping against an underdog sooner or later.

Will that happen this week in Dallas? If so, it'll be because the Broncos checked all three boxes of Week 9's keys to victory. Let's dive in.

Contain Cowboys' Rushing Attack

I may not be holding my breath, but Fangio’s defense has the potential to rally together as a unit in the wake of losing Miller — a team captain. The Broncos have the league’s highest-paid secondary and the unit must do all it can to help stop the Cowboys' running game.

Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott might only have two 100-yard rushing games on the season, but he’s averaging 4.8 yards per carry and has scored six touchdowns. The 26-year-old has played a flawless first half of the season, forcing 12 missed tackles and totaling 16 explosive runs of 10 yards or more.

Zeke runs with power and a low center of gravity while also maintaining an explosive ability to cut and burst through the line of scrimmage. Then there’s Dallas' backup Tony Pollard who’s much more than a second fiddle and would be the starter on many other teams.

The 2019 fourth-rounder is averaging 5.8 yards per carry, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL. Pollard is a bruiser in his own right at 6-foot and 210 pounds and has forced 17 missed tackles while also averaging 3.32 yards after contact.

Pollard isn’t just a change-of-pace back but is instead a homerun hitter looking to break away with every opportunity. He runs with patience and has above-average field vision making him sneaky fast in the pile.

Fangio’s inside linebacker corps has been decimated by injury, so it's time for the defensive line to step up and perform. Blocked field goals are welcome, but stuffed runs and forced fumbles are even better which Shelby Harris has the potential to do.

Dre’Mont Jones has been underwhelming this season, for the most part, leaving fans desperate for more tackles and impact plays. When Tampa Bay beat the Cowboys in Week 1, the Buccaneers held Elliott and Pollard to just 77 total rushing yards and forced the offense to throw the ball.

The Broncos' defense had better come ready to strap it up and fight or the Cowboys will run all wild and send them home embarrassed.

Don’t Roll the Dice vs. Diggs

Cowboys' second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs has burst onto the scene one season removed from being drafted in Round 2. The 23-year-old defensive back has snagged seven interceptions in seven games including two pick-sixes. He’s also a tackling machine with 24 total tackles (22 solo) and has played on an island with 11 pass deflections.

A product of the powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide, Trevon is the brother of Buffalo Bills' wideout Stefon Diggs and he’s making his own reputation in the NFL. Not only has this man proven he can play professional football, but he can literally change the outcome of games. Diggs has already earned Defensive Player of the Week and Month honors, and is quickly on his way to perhaps even higher accolades.

Broncos' QB Teddy Bridgewater can ill afford to test Diggs because he’s making opponents pay for going at him. It’ll be interesting to see which wideouts Cowboys' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn assigns Diggs to cover, as Denver will trot out Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and Jerry Jeudy.

At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, Diggs plays a physical brand of coverage and uses his athleticism to climb the ladder of opposing receivers. His knowledge of the route tree and Jeudy — his former college teammate — could make for a great matchup at ‘Jerry-World’ on Sunday.

If the Broncos' offense doesn’t account for Diggs in both the run and pass game, he can very well be a problem all afternoon. Don’t be shocked if you see him get at least one takeaway before the clock hits zero.

Find Ways to Support Anderson

Broncos' starting left tackle Garett Bolles has been ruled out of Week 9's action. He suffered an ankle injury during Week 8 that forced him to exit the game.

Backup tackle Calvin Anderson is expected to start at left tackle against the Cowboys while Bolles hopes to return against the Philadelphia Eagles next week.

Anderson is in his third year with Denver after going undrafted out of Texas in 2019. He spent a short time in New England before heading to New York where Denver signed him off the Jets' practice squad in 2019.

Anderson has previously started two games as a Bronco — one at left and one at right tackle — while appearing in 23 games. In training camp, Anderson competed with Bobby Massie for the starting right tackle position before he was named the backup swing tackle.

Anderson will likely square off against Cowboys' edge rusher Randy Gregory who has logged five sacks and two forced fumbles in six games. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound pass rusher from Nebraska is a fifth-year veteran that currently has eight tackles (six solo), three tackles for a loss, 11 QB hits, and 17 hurries.

Game film reveals an emotional player that drew multiple penalties last week against Minnesota. Gregory will undoubtedly look to tee off against Anderson and is hungry to hit Bridgewater.

While Gregory isn’t Myles Garrett or T.J. Watt, Broncos' OC Pat Shurmur must plan to assist his backup tackle on Bridgewater's blindside. Shurmur must anticipate assigning blocking tight end Eric Saubert to assist with Gregory if linebacker Micah Parsons isn’t crushing the right side.

Denver’s offense can also utilize running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams to also chip Gregory, or leave Williams in the backfield for pass protection. Good coaches don’t put their inexperienced players in a position where they can’t succeed, and the Broncos can’t afford to have multiple Cowboys tee-off on Teddy.

