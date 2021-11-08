The Broncos went into Dallas and popped the Cowboys in the mouth to walk away with a stunning 30-16 victory.

This was an excellent game for the Denver Broncos. Going on the road and not just walking away with a win, but dominating the Dallas Cowboys — an opponent viewed as one of the best teams in the NFL.

Dallas was on a six-game winning streak since losing its season opener. It was also the first time the Cowboys trailed by double digits this season and it was their first loss by 10 points or more since Week 13 of last season.

The Broncos came in, popped Dallas in the mouth, sending a message that they aren't giving up on the season. The Broncos now have to go out there and keep executing to keep winning.

This was easily Denver's best game of the season on both sides of the ball in overall execution which led to excellent grades for many players. Before we get to the Week 9 grades, remember this:

Each player starts with an average grade of 50.0 and with each positive play, his grade goes up. With each bad play, it drops.

Just how much a player's grade fluctuates depends on his overall impact on the snap. After all, missing a block away from the play isn’t as costly as the lead blocker completely whiffing and letting the run get stopped for a loss.

The Positive

Tim Patrick | WR | Grade: 89.8

Patrick has consistently been reliable as a receiver, and he showed up big against the Cowboys. He caught all but one of his targets, with each catch either being for a first down or a touchdown. While he was great as a receiver, he also significantly impacted the run game as a blocker.

Justin Simmons | S | Grade: 89.3

There have been a few weeks of rough play, but Simmons appears to be back on track. Whether it was against the run or in coverage, Simmons made some great plays and was consistent. If the Broncos want to keep winning, they need this version of Simmons consistently.

Jonathon Cooper | OLB | Grade: 87.0

The Broncos' rookie edge defender had some big shoes to fill with Von Miller being moved before the trade deadline. However, Cooper had a coming-out game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, and he re-emerged against the Cowboys, picking up the first two sacks of his career. While he is showing promise as an edge rusher, Cooper needs to show improvements as a run defender if he is going to be the full-time starter.

Baron Browning | LB | Grade: 86.9

If Browning can get the game to slow down and improve the timing on his reads, he could be a special type of linebacker. He relies so much on his athleticism, which has served him well in his two games as a starter. In addition, Browning has been reliable in coverage, and his run defense has been solid.

Bobby Massie | OT | Grade: 77.6

This was by far the best game from Massie in a Broncos uniform before he went down with an injury. He only played 27 total snaps, but allowed no pressures and created substantial running lanes. It would be great if he can continue this upward trend with his play but the team announced that Massie is expected to miss a game or two.

Calvin Anderson | OT | Grade: 75.8

The Broncos were without their starting left tackle, and Anderson stepped up. While he did give up his pressures and had his issues in the running game, he still exceeded expectations. Anderson limited the impact of his mistakes and didn't let them take over his game.

The Negative

Dalton Risner | OG | Grade: 41.3

It wasn't the worst game for Risner, but he was the weak link consistently on the field in this matchup. He gave up a bad sack to Micah Parsons where he set hard on the inside and was quickly side-stepped. Risner's pad level has been problematic in the running game for a while. Despite the issues, he was better than what he's shown in Dallas. Hopefully, it's a sign of him starting to turn it around for the better.

Kenny Young | LB | Grade: 43.1

Young has been the hot addition at linebacker, and his play against the run has been great. However, his play in coverage has been rough, mainly when he isn't coming downhill to cover the flats. In addition, Young lost the tight end in coverage because they got behind him and his awareness wasn't the best.

Other Noteworthy Grades

Caden Sterns | S | Grade: 80.9

The rookie safety seems to make a play when he receives significant playing time. This time, Sterns baited Dak Prescott into making a throw and jumped it for the interception. Sterns had a chance for a second interception that he would have returned for a touchdown, but he ended up dropping it.

Nate Hairston | CB | Grade: 78.5

The young corner ended up seeing a good amount of action, and Dallas was quick to target him, but it ended in a pass breakup. In the end, Hairston allowed just two catches for a total of eight yards. However, he is quickly standing out as a great find in the secondary and continues to grow as a player.

Quinn Meinerz | OG | Grade: 68.7

It wasn't perfect for the rookie up front, but he stepped in and played well when Graham Glasgow got hurt at right guard. Meinerz built upon impressive action in Week 3 and 4, showcasing his attitude as a blocker. His play in pass protection was good, and he was a mauler as a run blocker, though he did have a few hiccups.

Lloyd Cushenberry III | OC | Grade: 66.2

This was one of the best games from Cushenberry in his whole career. He showed a mauling ability on the ground that simply hadn't been seen before. There were issues, especially in pass protection in one-on-one situations, but overall it was a strong showing.

