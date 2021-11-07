Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds from 30-16 Beatdown on Cowboys

The Denver Broncos shocked the NFL world by dismantling the Dallas Cowboys 30-16 on the road. It was a case of incredible execution and perhaps a little luck.

Despite being a staggering 10-point underdog in Dallas, the Broncos found themselves up 30-0 with just over four minutes left to play in what had to be the biggest upset of the season. Who were the biggest studs and duds?

Let's go.

Stud: Javonte Williams | RB

Willams had the first 100-yard rushing game of his NFL career and was, as always, tough to bring down. He averaged 6.5 yards per carry and had a very impressive 30-yard run.

Williams churned out the yards when the Broncos needed it and helped to put this game out of reach in the third quarter. This was the performance fans have been waiting for from him as the Broncos ran roughshod over the Cowboys for almost 200 yards.

Dud: Brandon McManus | K

In a game like this, it's tough to pick duds because the entire team executed so well. However, McManus missed a field goal and an extra point.

It might not have affected the outcome but McManus wasn’t his usual self. Honestly, the Broncos' entire special teams really underperformed with loose and sloppy coverage units and allowing a punt to be blocked.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Stud(s): Broncos Defense

The entire defense played an all-around spectacular game. The next Sunday after management traded away one of the all-time greats in Von Miller, the defense dominated what many analysts boasted as the best offense in the NFL.

The final score is deceiving to those who didn't watch the game but, again, the first points the Cowboys scored didn't come until 4:08 left in the fourth quarter. Two garbage-time scores are unfortunate, but the Broncos' defense, with a few rookies forced into action, beat the pants off the Cowboys.

Notable Individual Studs: OLB Jonathon Cooper, S Caden Sterns, OLB Stephen Weatherly, S Justin Simmons, LB Kenny Young, S Kareem Jackson, LB Baron Browning

Stud: Teddy Bridgewater | QB

This game wasn’t a typical Broncos’ performance on offense because of how well it was executed all day with very few mistakes. The credit has to go to Bridgewater who distributed the ball to several receivers with good accuracy and took his shots downfield when they were there.

It was probably the best offensive performance of the season considering the number of O-line injuries and how the Cowboys' defense had performed all season leading into this matchup. Bridgewater finished 19-of-28 with 249 yards and a very nice long touchdown pass to Tim Patrick.

Follow Thomas on Twitter @ThomasHallNFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!