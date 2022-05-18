Skip to main content

Report: Broncos, Cowboys To Conduct Joint Preseason Practice

Denver will host Dallas in August.

The Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys will hold a joint practice prior to the teams' August preseason opener, USA Today's Jori Epstein reported Wednesday.

Denver and Dallas are scheduled to practice together on Thursday, Aug. 11, two days before their exhibition contest at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, per Epstein.

This will represent the first time the interconference foes have met since last November's drubbing at JerryWorld, where the Broncos pasted the Cowboys, 30-16. That game, which wasn't as competitive as the score indicates, is remembered for the breakout of then-rookies Javonte Williams (111 rushing yards) and Jonathon Cooper (two sacks). It also marked the debut — however brief — of curmudgeonly ex-head coach Vic Fangio's personality.

"How about them Broncos?" Fangio crowed in his post-game presser, mocking the Cowboys' famous tagline.

This year's showdown, although it won't count in the standings, pits new coach Nathaniel Hackett against Cowboys defensive boss Dan Quinn, whom the Broncos interviewed but ultimately passed over to hire Hackett.

Another storyline to watch is the potential debut of Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who may or may not play following March shoulder surgery. If active, Gregory would face the club he defected and the man, Quinn, responsible for unlocking career-best production from the star-crossed 29-year-old, helping Gregory land a five-year, $70 million free-agent contract that included $28 million guaranteed.

