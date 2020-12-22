SI.com
Report: Broncos Cut ILB Mark Barron

Zack Kelberman

Nearly four months after putting pen to paper with the Denver Broncos, Mark Barron finds himself back on the unemployment line.

9News' Mike Klis reports the Broncos released the veteran inside linebacker on Tuesday. The move was made, per Klis, to create a roster spot for cornerback Parnell Motley, who was signed off the 49ers' practice squad last week and officially passed his required COVID-19 tests.

Elevated from injured reserve to the 53-man squad on Nov. 25, Barron never played a snap in orange and blue. He inked a one-year, $2.5 million contract in August as the Broncos sought athleticism among their off-ball 'backer corps. The 31-year-old was the club's highest-paid ILB with a $1.75 million base salary for 2020 — more than Josey Jewell ($750,000) and Alexander Johnson ($750,000) combined.

But the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round pick failed to so much as sniff the field due to hamstring and pectoral issues that forced him to IR, where he'd remained since Sept. 23. His injury history has been the book on Barron since entering the NFL; he hasn't completed a full 16-game campaign since 2016.

Barron's departure should ensure an increase in reps for backup ILBs Joseph Jones and Austin Calitro behind locked-in starters Jewell and Johnson, who leads Denver's defense with 110 total tackles (66 solo).

