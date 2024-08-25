Broncos CB Damarri Mathis Carted Off in Preseason Game vs. Cardinals
As the Denver Broncos take on the Arizona Cardinals in the preseason finale, a scary play unfolded on just the second snap of the game. Broncos third-year cornerback Damarri Mathis was injured on a run-support play as he went to make the tackle and was piled on by teammates.
Mathis was carted off. We learned shortly after that it was a right ankle injury.
It's an unfortunate development for Mathis, who's been in competition with Riley Moss and Levi Wallace for the Broncos' No. 2 cornerback position opposite Patrick Surtain II. Moss seems to have the job locked up, as the Broncos didn't dress him in Game 3.
Mathis was a fourth-round pick out of Pittsburgh back in 2022. After a promising rookie campaign, he opened last season as a starter, before losing his job and being relegated to depth.
We'll update this article as we learn more about Mathis' injury.
