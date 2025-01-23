3 Positions Broncos Need to Double Up On in 2025 Offseason
Throughout the 2024 season, a few glaring roster holes plagued the Denver Broncos. Being in the midst of a rebuild, Denver is much further along than expected, having made the playoffs with rookie quarterback Bo Nix at the helm.
Sean Payton has done an excellent job coaching up his squad, but a few positions could use a significant upgrade and even spots where the Broncos could double-dip. Let's break down the position groups Denver needs to add multiple bodies.
Running Back
The lack of a prominent run game is not something we are used to seeing in a Payton-led offense, but Denver has been lethargic on the ground for the past two years. Javonte Williams has been a liability since sustaining a significant injury, as he hasn’t been able to break tackles like he’d shown his rookie year.
Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime have some juice but aren’t stopping the Broncos from looking to free agency and the draft. The entire stable is replaceable, as Denver’s offensive line is one of the best units in the league, ranked No. 2 by Pro Football Focus.
There are a few options in free agency, like Najee Harris and Aaron Jones, but this year is all about the draft, which boasts one of the deepest running back classes we’ve seen. The Broncos should add multiple backs, and they won’t have to pigeonhole themselves with specific players because they need an assortment of skill sets to diversify their stable.
From TreVeyon Henderson and Omarion Hampton to Devin Neal and Kaleb Johnson, the Broncos will have plenty of options.
Tight End
To call the Broncos tight end group abysmal would be an understatement. Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, and Lucas Krull only produced 455 yards and five touchdowns, which is unacceptable.
Nix needs reliable weapons and was missing a sure-handed tight end that could act as a security blanket. Juwan Johnson is set to become a free agent, which is an obvious option due to his connection playing for Payton in New Orleans, but Mike Gesicki could also be a viable option.
As for the draft, Penn State’s Tyler Warren is a popular name among fans, but keep an eye out for Colston Loveland, Gunnar Helm, and Oronde Gadsden ll as other potential selections. Denver needs at least two viable tight ends to make their offense flow, and there’s no reason they can’t make that happen in the next few months.
Inside Linebacker
Alex Singleton went down in Week 3, and the rest of Denver’s inside linebackers simply couldn’t pull their weight. Cody Barton and Justin Strnad were the starters for the Broncos, but they’d be third-stringers on most, if not all, other teams.
They couldn’t tackle to save their lives and failed to hold up in coverage, leading the opposition to target them often. The linebacking corps needs a complete overhaul.
Free agency is pretty dry outside of some older veterans like Lavonte David and Bobby Wagner. Still, there are a handful of draft prospects like Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell and Georgia’s Jalon Walker that could come in and make an immediate impact.
Bottom Line
The Broncos' glaring weaknesses were exposed in 2024, but with the quarterback position solved, they can focus on other areas. The running back, tight end, and inside linebacker positions all need significant upgrades, and it would be wise to double-dip at those spots to build upon this past season's success.
