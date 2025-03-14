Broncos' Drew Greenlaw Signing Tapped as One of NFL's 'Best/Riskiest'
Free agency has been a rousing success for the Denver Broncos, plugging multiple holes across the roster. Former San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga was scooped up to patrol the secondary across from Brandon Jones while new No. 1 tight end Evan Engram burned the Los Angeles Chargers in favor of Denver to give Bo Nix a true difference-making target.
However, NFL.com’s Kevin Patra believes that the Broncos’ signing of linebacker Dre Greenlaw, also from the 49ers, was one of the team's best moves of the entire NFL free agency period.
"Is it risky to sign a player who played a grand total of 34 snaps coming off an Achilles injury? Certainly. But it's also how you get a reasonable rate. Greenlaw felt like a sure bet to ink a one-year deal to show he was fully healthy before hitting the market again. For that reason, it was smart of the Broncos to tack on extra years to entice Greenlaw to leave San Francisco," Patra wrote.
Injuries are always a concern when signing free agents, but given the Broncos' recent track record, it’s no surprise Greenlaw was their target. Adding a few extra years of security was a prime factor in the former 49ers' decision to leave the California beaches for the Rocky Mountains.
As Patra mentions, Greenlaw’s tape speaks for itself, and if healthy, he will be an impact cover linebacker, something the Broncos haven’t had in several years.
"At 28, Greenlaw remains one of the top linebackers in the NFL. His two-plus quarters played last year were some of the best any linebacker put on film. Question the injury? Sure. Question the film? Nope. If he's healthy at any point next season, this is a smashing move for Vance Joseph's defense," Patra wrote. "Greenlaw is the type of patroller Denver needs behind Zach Allen, Johnathon Cooper and the up-field pass rushers. He can gobble up ball carriers and is a premier cover linebacker. Greenlaw is an immediate upgrade against running backs and tight ends in the passing game, where the Broncos were peppered last season (179 total catches allowed between RBs and TEs). You're telling me I can get a difference-making coverage linebacker for a shade over Azeez Al-Shaair money? Yes, please. I'll worry about potential injury fallout later."
Indeed, another trait Greenlaw possesses is the “dog mentality” that allows him to fire up the entire defense after making a play. Patrick Surtain ll is the Broncos’ best defender, and while his by-example leadership style is practical, Denver lacked a fiery veteran who rallies the troops like they previously had with Aqib Talib.
Greenlaw brings that intensity and rounds out a Denver defense that was exceptionally dominant in 2024. Vance Joseph has a new toy to play with, and Greenlaw will prove to be the best signing from free agency.
