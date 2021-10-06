Bengals DL D.J. Reader Throws Shade at Drew Lock

During the 2020 offseason, the Denver Broncos targeted former Houston Texans defensive lineman D.J. Reader in free agency. Denver was one of the last two teams in the running for Reader's services and his decision was crystallized after his agent posed a question.

"You going to bet on Joe Burrow or Drew Lock?"

In the NFL, the quarterback is king. It's the most crucial position in all sports. Without a competent quarterback, it's extremely difficult to make a push for the playoffs, let alone for the Super Bowl.

At the time, the Bengals didn't have Joe Burrow on the roster, but they sat with the first overall pick, and there was no doubt that was the direction the team was going. Meanwhile, Lock had five starts under his belt in the NFL and did reasonably well in that action for the Broncos. Looking back on it, it's hard to argue with the choice Reader made.

While both teams sit 3-1, the Broncos have gotten there without Lock as he lost the starting quarterback job to Teddy Bridgewater. There's a good chance Denver will likely be looking for a new quarterback after this season.

Meanwhile, Burrow is the starter for the Bengals and is playing solid football. This was a shot at Lock by Reader, recapitulating this year-old story, but hindsight being 20/20, it turned out to be the right decision.

