These Broncos Duos Must Shine to Open Path Back to Playoffs
The Denver Broncos have been a shaky franchise ever since their Super Bowl 50 victory. Since 2015, the Broncos have made relentless efforts through the draft and free agency to fulfill their dire needs up front in an effort to return to the postseason.
Players like offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James, rush linebacker Randy Gregory, and offensive guard Graham Glasgow have been part of this journey. Unfortunately, many of the team's personnel choices haven't panned out.
If the Broncos are going to succeed in 2024, two positional duos need to step up. Although the first duo doesn't include two players at the same position, they're from the same unit and arrived in Denver together as high-dollar free agents last year.
Let's dive in.
OL Duo
Mike McGlinchey | RT
McGlinchey, was a highly touted player entering the 2018 draft, and was selected No. 9 overall by San Francisco. His towering 6-foot-8, 310-pound frame made him an imposing figure.
Since arriving in Denver, McGlinchey's run blocking has shown significant improvement, ranking 19th of all tackles, left or right. Unfortunately, his pass blocking was a different story, ranking 72nd of all tackles according to Pro Football Focus, allowing six sacks, eight QB hits, 49 pressures, and seven false starts in his first year.
As McGlinchey enters his second season under Sean Payton, there's a sense of optimism surrounding McGlinchey. With his talent, size, and athleticism, he has the potential to thrive at right tackle. This season, we can look forward to McGlinchey making significant strides and possibly becoming one of the top 15 tackles in the league.
If not, he'll join a long list of attempts to resolve Denver’s right tackle issue. The potential is there, though.
Ben Powers | LG
Powers signed a four-year, $52 million deal last offseason, of which $28.5 million was guaranteed as a result of the big strides he took with Baltimore after arriving in training camp on the roster bubble his last year with the Ravens. Despite playing with three different quarterbacks, Powers improved his pass blocking dramatically in Baltimore, ranking second in the league according to PFF, only trailing Joe Thuney of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Unfortunately, Powers has regressed significantly in his first season in Denver and has struggled to run and pass block. If he can’t turn it around, his stay in Denver might be a lot shorter than initially planned.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Edge Duo
Baron Browning | OLB
Besides Patrick Surtain II, Browning is the most intriguing player on the defense. Browning's role is significant, as he possesses unique skills such as size, speed, and bend that allow him to turn the corner and destroy the quarterback.
Unfortunately, Browning started on the PUP list last season, which guaranteed he would miss four games by NFL rule. He finally returned, totaling 4.5 sacks on the season. His biggest obstacle is the injury bug, and he can't seem to stay on the field, but his unique skill set makes his potential impact on the team even more intriguing.
Browning's availability will remain his biggest obstacle, as he stated in a recent interview.
"For me, myself, is to play 17 games this year. That's my main focus is to be available for my teammates and just do whatever I can to help us win games," Browning said recently.
This determination to overcome injuries and be there for his team when healthy is a source of hope for Browning's potential impact on the team. When he's healthy, he can disrupt game plans and instill fear in the opposing team's quarterback as he bends around the edge in pursuit of the signal caller, ultimately contributing to victories.
Nik Bonitto | OLB
Bonitto was Denver's second-round pick in 2022 out of Oklahoma. Analysts praised him for his exceptional ability to bend and burst around the edge. He put this ability on display this past season, recording eight sacks and 13 tackles for a loss.
If Bonitto's second-year jump is any indication, he has a bright future ahead of him. His rapid 6.5-sack improvement from Year 1 to Year 2 is a testament to his potential.
Expect Bonitto to continue his ascension and eclipse double-digit sacks in the upcoming season, which is sure to excite Broncos fans and analysts alike.
The Takeaway
With the preseason only days away and a first-round quarterback under center, everyone on the team will have to play his part to give Bo Nix any chance at succeeding in the highly competitive NFL. Denver can make some noise this season if both duos can remain healthy and perfect their technique.
If not, Nix will be running for his life, and opposing quarterbacks will feast on the Broncos' defense from a clean pocket as they make game-changing plays in crucial moments.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!