On Thursday, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio confirmed that rookie Quinn Meinerz will start in place of the done-for-the-year Graham Glasgow at right guard against the Philadelphia Eagles. If Meinerz can put together an impressive showing, he'll likely cement himself as the starter for the rest of the season.

Of course, that puts a lot of pressure on the rookie to go out there and do what he does best, but hopefully, he doesn't crumble. The Eagles have talent on their defensive line, but the unit struggles against the run, ranking in the NFL's bottom-half, if not bottom-10, in just about every advanced stat.

Known as 'The Belly' — for his prodigious bare gut (showcased during practice ) — Meinerz isn't worried about getting his stomach any more publicity than it already has. The rookie knows his place and has a surprisingly mature outlook on where he stands as a young NFL player.

“I guess the answer to that question is I’m a rookie first of all," Meinerz said on Thursday. "Second of all, I’m a professional now. I’m not going out looking for attention or anything like that. I want to lay low, earn my stripes, earn my place in the National Football League, and earn myself a spot here with the Denver Broncos in the future.”

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Meinerz should be able to go out there in Week 10 and have a good day when it comes to the ground game. What concern there is with Meinerz revolves around whether he'll be able to hold up in pass protection, where the Eagles do a good job.

This season, Philadelphia's Javon Hargrave has been a pass-rushing force on the interior, though he has slowed down a lot over the last four games. With 25 total pressures and five sacks on the season, Hargrave has only seven total pressures with no sacks in the past four games.

If Meinerz isn't going against Hargrave, he'll be facing off against perennial Pro-Bowler Fletcher Cox —one of the NFL's best interior defensive linemen. Cox hasn't been as good this year as he has been in previous years, but that veteran savviness could be problematic for Meinerz. The rookie's ability as a run blocker is well known, but he has to step up when it comes to his pass protection.

"When you have those run calls, you’re trying to impose your will on another person," Meinerz said. "When you have those pancake [blocks], it definitely is like a huge rush of excitement and, ‘Hey, let’s keep running the ball.’ That’s kind of the mindset when going after those.”

Meinerz helped spring fellow rookie Javonte Williams to the first 100-yard rushing game of the running back's NFL career, bringing home the league's Rookie of the Week honors.

This game will mean a lot for Meinerz and his future with the Broncos. If he struggles, the Broncos may turn back to Netane Muti after the bye week which would create question marks at right guard next season.

However, Denver needs Meinerz to perform well, win the job for the rest of the season, and show the requisite growth to be the starter for next season. If he turns the corner, it'll solve some concerns upfront for the Broncos with Glasgow's future in Denver now being in question.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!