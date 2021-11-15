4 Factors that Decided Broncos-Eagles Game Before Infamous Long Fumble TD Return

Denver's Week 10 debacle suffered from four fatal flaws long before Darius Slay scooped up a Melvin Gordon fumble and returned it 83 yards for a touchdown.

It will be easy for Denver Broncos fans to blame Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on that fourth-down play in which Melvin Gordon fumbled, Darius Slay scooped up the loose ball and returned it 83 yards for a touchdown. It was a play in which Teddy Bridgewater had a chance to make a tackle but didn't attempt it.

But while one play might stand out in the minds of Broncos fans, seldom is that one play the one that decides a game. If one does an honest assessment of the game, it was the first half and one play to open the third quarter that made a bigger difference in the outcome.

It started with the Eagles getting 10 points right away, with the Broncos going three-and-out on their first offensive drive. To the Eagles' credit, the touchdown came on a great throw by Jalen Hurts and a phenomenal catch by DeVonta Smith, even with great coverage by Patrick Surtain II.

The Broncos then found new life after scoring a touchdown to cut Philly's lead to 10-7. The Broncos' defense immediately responded, forcing a three-and-out. But that's when bigger problems arose — the problems that did a lot more to cost the Broncos the game. Let's look at them, in order.

1. Failure to Finish in Red Zone

After the Broncos' defense forced the three-and-out and the Eagles punted, Bridgewater hooked up with tight end Albert Okwuegbanum, who took off for a 64-yard gain. The Broncos were in prime position to take the lead.

But after an Eagles offsides penalty, the Broncos could not capitalize. Denver tried a pass, which led to a Jerry Jeudy drop, followed by Javonte Williams getting stuffed for a 1-yard gain. From there, Bridgewater failed to connect with Tim Patrick in the end zone and the Broncos settled for a field goal.

Instead of taking a 14-10 lead, the Broncos were tied at 10 all.

2. Defense Lets Eagles Drive Again

Who knows whether another touchdown would have led to the Broncos' defense forcing a three-and-out, but it might have caused the Eagles to change things up on offense. Regardless, Denver's defense failed to execute on the next series.

By far, the biggest mistake was allowing Hurts to rush for 31 yards, allowing the Eagles to go from their own 36-yard line to the Broncos' 33. Denver was then unable to get a third-down stop and it led to the Eagles' second touchdown of the game. Now, the Broncos were down 17-10.

3. Broncos' Offense has Costlier Three-&-Out

The Broncos got the ball back with plenty of time left on the clock — 3:07, to be precise. Denver also had two time-outs, so there wasn't a need to push the ball downfield right away.

Instead of running at least once, though, the Broncos passed on first down. Denver then drew a penalty and had to throw the next two downs, with the third-down play being Bridgewater getting sacked for a 14-yard loss.

The Broncos were forced to punt, while the Eagles got good field position, but Denver was saved by a Philly penalty. Still, the Eagles had plenty of time on the clock and drove 51 yards for a field goal.

4. The Blocked Field Goal

The Broncos got the ball to start the second half and the offense went right to the passing game. To give Bridgewater credit, he did find open players and the Broncos got some big gains.

Williams got a 20-yard run to put the Broncos on the Philly 10-yard line. But, once again, the Broncos passed on first down and produced a series in which they got nothing to show for it.

What should have been an easy field goal for Brandon McManus was blocked. It resulted in a wasted offensive series and kept the Broncos in a double-digit hole.

The Takeaway

Better execution, when the Broncos were down 10-7, could have put the team up 20-10 — or perhaps 27-10 — early in the third, instead of trailing by that margin. It would have forced the Eagles to do things differently on offense and, thus, it might not come down to Philly returning a fumble for a touchdown.

While you can't ignore the fumble and the failure to tackle Slay, that's not where the problems started. The problems were in the first half on both sides of the ball — failing to convert in the red zone on offense and not being consistent on defense. Throw in the blocked field goal and that's what really leads the way as to why the Broncos lost.

