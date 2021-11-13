Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Broncos' Final Week 10 Injury Report: 2 Starters Ruled Out, Pat Surtain Questionable

    The Broncos are going to be short-handed once again.
    Author:

    The Denver Broncos, try as they might, cannot get out of the injury bug's crosshairs. Injuries are a part of the game, sure, but the Broncos have been plagued by that virulent bug for the better part of two seasons now. 

    With the Philadelphia Eagles rolling into town, the Broncos are once again going to be short-handed. Vic Fangio's squad overcame its weakness last week to thunderous success. 

    If the Broncos hope to enter next week's by on a three-game winning streak, they'll have to dig deep and find a way to repeat history in consecutive matchups. Here's the final injury report for Week 10. 

    20211113_163847

    What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    Broncos

    The offensive line will be without both of its starting tackles with Garett Bolles and Bobby Massie ruled out. Last week, Calvin Anderson played very well in relief of Bolles and when Massie went down, Cam Fleming was surprisingly solid at right tackle. 

    Read More

    With starting right guard Graham Glasgow done for the season, rookie Quinn Meinerz will start this week in between Fleming and center Lloyd Cushenberry III. Keep an eye on left guard Dalton Risner, who's been nursing a foot injury and missed practice on Thursday. He's questionable. 

    As far as starters go, the following players are also listed as questionable: CB Patrick Surtain II (knee), OLB Malik Reed (hip), LB Baron Browning (back), DL Shelby Harris (illness), and WR Tim Patrick (knee). Reed missed last week's action while Surtain exited the game in Dallas early.

    The expectation was that Surtain would miss multiple weeks but he was a limited participant in Friday's practice, kindling hope that he might be able to go on Sunday. Both he and Reed are sorely needed. 

    Eagles 

    The Eagles are mostly healthy with DE Josh Sweat (concussion) and OT Andre Dillard (knee) the only players listed as questionable. Philly has struggled with its own injuries this season but as you can see, the Eagles' situation is incomparable to the Broncos'. 

    Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
    News

    Broncos Unveil Final Week 10 Injury Report: 2 Starters Ruled Out

    just now
    Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns (30) motions to the Dallas Cowboys fans after he intercepts a pass during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
    News

    Ranking Broncos' Biggest 2022 Roster Priorities by Position

    1 hour ago
    Danny Etling
    News

    Broncos Sign Big-Armed Former Patriots QB

    3 hours ago
    Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) celebrates his touchdown run with tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field.
    News

    3 Keys to a Broncos' Victory Over Eagles

    19 hours ago
    Pat Shurmur, Melvin Gordon
    News

    Fangio Guarded on Who Calls Plays for OC Pat Shurmur After Positive COVID Test

    17 hours ago
    Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) tries to elude Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
    Film

    Film Room Reveals How Javonte Williams Broke Out Against the Cowboys

    Nov 12, 2021
    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field.
    News

    Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Eagles | Week 10 | Predictions & Picks

    Nov 12, 2021
    Denver Broncos linebacker Stephen Weatherly (91) comes off the field after the win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
    News

    Broncos 2022 Free-Agent Stock Report: 2 Up, 2 Down

    Nov 12, 2021
    Curtis Modkins
    News

    Report: Broncos Coach 'In Consideration' for HC Job

    Nov 11, 2021