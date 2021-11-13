The Broncos are going to be short-handed once again.

The Denver Broncos, try as they might, cannot get out of the injury bug's crosshairs. Injuries are a part of the game, sure, but the Broncos have been plagued by that virulent bug for the better part of two seasons now.

With the Philadelphia Eagles rolling into town, the Broncos are once again going to be short-handed. Vic Fangio's squad overcame its weakness last week to thunderous success.

If the Broncos hope to enter next week's by on a three-game winning streak, they'll have to dig deep and find a way to repeat history in consecutive matchups. Here's the final injury report for Week 10.

Broncos

The offensive line will be without both of its starting tackles with Garett Bolles and Bobby Massie ruled out. Last week, Calvin Anderson played very well in relief of Bolles and when Massie went down, Cam Fleming was surprisingly solid at right tackle.

With starting right guard Graham Glasgow done for the season, rookie Quinn Meinerz will start this week in between Fleming and center Lloyd Cushenberry III. Keep an eye on left guard Dalton Risner, who's been nursing a foot injury and missed practice on Thursday. He's questionable.

As far as starters go, the following players are also listed as questionable: CB Patrick Surtain II (knee), OLB Malik Reed (hip), LB Baron Browning (back), DL Shelby Harris (illness), and WR Tim Patrick (knee). Reed missed last week's action while Surtain exited the game in Dallas early.

The expectation was that Surtain would miss multiple weeks but he was a limited participant in Friday's practice, kindling hope that he might be able to go on Sunday. Both he and Reed are sorely needed.

Eagles

The Eagles are mostly healthy with DE Josh Sweat (concussion) and OT Andre Dillard (knee) the only players listed as questionable. Philly has struggled with its own injuries this season but as you can see, the Eagles' situation is incomparable to the Broncos'.

